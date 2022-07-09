“Cuz I said weed?” - Pokelawls stunned after his interview was cut out from The Streamer Awards 2022 video

In a recent stream, Pokelawls took to his Twitch channel to react to his interview's removal from The Streamer Awards 2022.

Speaking to his viewers, the streamer noted that his interview was cut off from a YouTube video that was uploaded in March. The said video had recorded interviews of various streamers during the red carpet segment of the Streamer Awards.

Pokelawls appeared confused and upset, and revealed to his Twitch viewers that he only discovered his exclusion from the video the day before.

In response to a viewer's comment about him being high might have been the reason, the streamer said:

"Cuz I said weed?"

Pokelawls comically calls out for drama after his interview was removed from The Streamer Awards 2022 video

The 29-year-old Twitch streamer comically called out "Drama Alert," the popular online news channel run by Keemstar, after noticing that his interview was excluded from the entire YouTube video uploaded to QTCinderella's channel.

She organized and hosted the first ever Streamer Awards which wass held at The Fonda Theater in Los Angeles, California on March 12, 2022. The event was created to celebrate and honour the achievements and contributions of streamers and content creators throughout the year.

Although, the Canadian personality is a variety streamer, meaning someone who streams various content and games, he did not feature in the category for the Best Variety Streamer at the event —it went to American streamer, MoistCr1TiKaL.

Nonetheless, Pokelawls was more fussed about the fact that he was removed from the interview section. He exclaimed:

"You want some drama? Dude, my part is gone...My interview is gone from the whole interviews...All the interviews, mine's removed! I don't know what happened!...Drama Alert!"

Unbeknownst to him, however, the entire uncut video of the interviewees is present on QTCinderella's Twitch channel. She has even clarified the situation by saying that some of the clips had to be removed due to DMCA reasons.

Fans share their thoughts on Pokelawls' interview getting deleted

Fans have gathered around to share their thoughts regarding the streamer's interview getting deleted from the entire list of interviewees. Many pointed out that his segment was cut out due to copyright issues. Here are some of the comments that were shared:

This user pointed out the haphazard nature of the streamer for overlooking QTCinderella's explanation:

Some users have also come forward and recognized that Pokelawls' reaction was just a gimmick and he was being sarcastic:

This user found the funny side of the whole conversation by jokingly remarking that the streamer's comments were cut off for promotional reasons:

The League of Legends and Overwatch streamer is presently among the list of streamers on Twitch who have the highest number of subscriptions, and has over one million followers. In addition to gaming, he has tried his hands at IRL and VRChat videos and streams. He has been a content creator since 2013.

