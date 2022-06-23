5 female Twitch streamers who got DMCA’d on livestream

With the exponential growth of streaming, it has become a lucrative vocation for many streamers across the globe. Especially during the pandemic, the growth of streaming on platforms such as Twitch and YouTube skyrocketed.

However, streaming is also a volatile profession where content creators often face a lot of impediments. Among the most frustrating obstructions that a streamer can face is the problem of getting served with the Digital Millennium Copyright Act or simply DMCA.

DMCA is a law that monitors and addresses the rights and claims of copyright owners who claim that their ownership of a digital product has been infringed. In other words, DMCA addresses the grievances of people whose properties have been stolen or misused without their knowledge. In this listicle, readers will find five female streamers who have been DMCA'd on livestream.

5 female Twitch streamers who had their channels suspended because of DMCA infringement

1) KittyPlays

Kristen "KittyPlays" is a 30-year-old Canadian Twitch personality popular for playing various games on her Twitch channel, including Fortnite. Her channel received a strike and was banned on November 2, 2020. According to Kristen, she was apparently in the process of removing the DMCA'd clips and VODs, which were content from different digital libraries, when Twitch banned her.

Fortunately for the Twitch streaming partner, she received her channel back in an hour or two. This was not the first time she had been banned, as she also received a strike back in 2018.

2) Pokimane

pokimane ❤️ @pokimanelol

see you guys monday morning for a 12 hour comeback stream confirmed 48 hour suspension!see you guys monday morning for a 12 hour comeback stream confirmed 48 hour suspension!see you guys monday morning for a 12 hour comeback stream 😎

Popular Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" was banned from Twitch for 48 hours earlier this year. She faced a 48-hour ban for streaming Avatar: The Last Airbender on her channel.

The Moroccan-born Canadian lost access to her channel after streaming the famous anime to her audience. Her ban also sparked a debate on Twitch about the Amazon-owned platform not protecting its creators more efficiently.

3) TheDanDangler

TheDanDangler was suspended for DMCA-related infringements (Image via Twitter)

Following bans on Pokimane and DisguisedToast, Danyell "TheDanDangler" also faced bans for DMCA-related issues. She was banned in January of this year for streaming a TV show called 'Forged in Fire' on her Twitch channel.

The American streamer received a further ban in May 2022, when her channel was suspended due to inappropriate attire on stream. The suspension was removed from her channel 24 hours later.

4) Paige

Saraya-Jade Bevis, commonly referred to as "Paige", is also included in the long list of creators suspended due to DMCA policies. The WWE star streamed Jim Carrey's 1994 film "Dumb and Dumber," for which she faced a 30-day ban in May 2021.

The 29-year-old WWE wrestler from Norwich had also streamed the 1986 film "Labyrinth" on her Twitch channel before her suspension. Her account was later unbanned. She streams regularly on her Twitch channel, which has over 200K followers.

5) Fuslie

leslie @fuslie I’ve been issued 2 copyright strikes on my channel (both from clips over a year old) in the past week and told that if they find one more violation in my clips, my twitch account will be permabanned. (1/4) I’ve been issued 2 copyright strikes on my channel (both from clips over a year old) in the past week and told that if they find one more violation in my clips, my twitch account will be permabanned. (1/4) https://t.co/y8pft3spdq

Leslie, or as she is known by her Twitch name, "Fuslie", received a ban on her Twitch channel in June 2020. She revealed on her official Twitter account that she had received bans from Twitch for clips that were two years old at the time.

After some discussion, the American livestreamer was advised to remove all her old clips and VODs that were copyrighted. She even went on to discuss how Twitch has not been providing its creators with the proper protocols to protect their content and channels.

Getting copyright claims due to DMCA infringement policies has often been a topic of heated discussion among many streamers and the gaming community. The general consensus around this is that Twitch should provide its streaming partners with a more secure space to safeguard their content.

