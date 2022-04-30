5 times Pokimane did things on livestream that could've ended with a ban

OfflineTV's Imane "Pokimane" is an integral part of Twitch's streamer base, as well as a well-known and adored content creator across the internet. She has been with the livestreaming platform since 2013 and continues to flourish as one of the biggest female streamer names out there.

Twitch, however, is known for its strict community guidelines regarding a variety of topics that the streamer has managed to break several times over the years. Given her past offenses, many viewers continue to speculate as to how and why the streamer has managed to avoid numerous Twitch bans during the entirety of her career.

This article will go into depth about the amount of times Pokimane did things on stream that could have easily ended in a ban.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Five times Pokimane was caught, but not busted for doing bannable things on stream

5) Cyberpunk 2077 customization incident

The release of Cyberpunk 2077 was an internet sensation, and Poki was just one of many who hopped on the bandwagon to stream gameplay to enchanted viewers. But what the game's publisher CD Projekt Red is revered for doesn't necessarily align with Twitch's guidelines.

In a now-deleted clip from December 2020, the streamer was stuck on the customization screen and seemed in awe of the number of physical appearance options that were available to players.

As she clicked on the 'Nails' section to view the selections, the screen panned to reveal a topless character. Poki screamed in absolute fear, worried about the consequences she might potentially face for the accidental nudity:

"Am I gonna get banned?"

Surprisingly enough, however, the Twitch streamer was not banned or warned in this instance.

4) "Are my lines good enough?"

Kavos @KavosYT Old Clip Of Pokimane Racking up them lines



Old Clip Of Pokimane Racking up them lines https://t.co/rVLKaoslVQ

There have been several instances in Pokimane's past where many viewers have refused to let her live down her mistakes. Two of these instances have left a permanent smear on the controversial content creator's career.

Clips from her past resurface almost every year, but in January 2022, the internet personality was somewhat forced to make a statement about the matter. The infamous clip of what seems to be Poki taking drugs on stream went viral yet again, and a now-deleted clip trended this year to solidify cynics' suspicions.

In the 2013 clip, the streamer is seen using a credit card to shape the lines of what was alleged to be c**aine:

"Are my lines good enough?"

As it turned out, Poki eventually debunked these statements and asserted that it was just a joke and that she was not 'snorting c**aine.'

At the 43-minute mark of a past VOD, she reacted to friend and fellow streamer Ludwig Ahgren defending her from the harassment she had been receiving. Furthermore, she told her viewers what the 'drugs' actually were:

"By the way, this is sugar from a Japan crate. I used to do Japan crate openings."

She further clarified the matter on Twitter and made a jab at how unreal the accusation was given the internet explosion that had occurred in light of the clip's resurfacing.

pokimane @pokimanelol



the olympic level reach could get gold medals tbh i truly cannot believe i have to say this but no, i don't do coke or any drugs for that matter. i’ve never even done a drinking stream y’allthe olympic level reach could get gold medals tbh i truly cannot believe i have to say this but no, i don't do coke or any drugs for that matter. i’ve never even done a drinking stream y’all 😫the olympic level reach could get gold medals tbh

3) N-word controversy

Kavos @KavosYT This time Pokimane definitely dropped the N word right? (i know the clip is old) This time Pokimane definitely dropped the N word right? (i know the clip is old) https://t.co/xekNWfNPoG

The one moment that has seemed to rile the internet the most over the years has been the notorious clip of 16-year-old Pokimane dropping the N-word on stream. In fact, it's a clip that many cynics continue to use as fuel for harassment. It is further utilized to strengthen calls for the streamer's removal from Twitch's platform to this very day.

In 2019, the clip from 2013 resurfaced. In the clip, the streamer was seen angrily responding to sexist remarks in the chat by using a bunch of expletives. She was also caught using the N-word twice.

Poki eventually caught wind of the clip and explained in the comments that she did not intend to use the word for its original meaning. The streamer pointed out that she acts and thinks much differently than she did in the past:

pokimane @pokimanelol @KavosYT hard for me to speak on this clip's context because it's so old (i'm almost 23 and was underage in that clip), but it was definitely not said in a racist or derogatory manner. it was a time period/environment where saying it was more common and used as a replacement for "dude"1/2 @KavosYT hard for me to speak on this clip's context because it's so old (i'm almost 23 and was underage in that clip), but it was definitely not said in a racist or derogatory manner. it was a time period/environment where saying it was more common and used as a replacement for "dude"1/2

pokimane @pokimanelol @KavosYT it's been many years and I don't ever say it now because I realize it's distasteful and looks bad, and i've never said it in a racist way / hard r either (just in a cringey way unfortunately). 2/2 @KavosYT it's been many years and I don't ever say it now because I realize it's distasteful and looks bad, and i've never said it in a racist way / hard r either (just in a cringey way unfortunately). 2/2

However, that same year, the streamer was clipped saying what seemed to be the N-word again. This time, cynics had more vitriol to use against her.

While Poki has since clarified that she was in fact not saying the N-word in the above video, the internet has yet to lay these clips' existence to rest.

2) "We'll test it out!"

Pokimane has bent the nudity rule on Twitch multiple times, and one notable instance was when she revealed a suggestive video on stream.

The streamer was hovering over a video on the YouTube channel Cut, and the thumbnail had a girl in a bikini getting ready to play beer pong. She wasn't entirely sure if clicking on the video would break the guidelines, so she questioned the move before going ahead:

"Can I even show this? We'll test it out!"

As soon as she clicked the video, however, the bikini-clad girl seemed to pose in a provocative position that resulted in Poki immediately closing the browser and covering her face in sheer embarrassment. She did not receive a ban for this particular occurrence despite her apparent apprehension towards the situation.

1) Pokimane opens a perilous link

One of the most controversial and disputed cases in which Pokimane haphazardly avoided a ban hammer was when she opened the link for a graphic video on stream.

Poki ultimately claimed that a Google doc had apparently been accessed by an outsider. The doc was shared between her and a moderator, as it contained links that were cleared to be opened safely on stream. The outsider replaced an initially innocuous link with one from a p**n site instead.

The Twitch star took to Twitter to announce that Twitch had issued her a warning for the offense.

pokimane @pokimanelol

i’ll be even more careful in the future, but i’m glad it made for a good meme lmao warning is deserved, sorry to anyone who didn’t wanna see that on stream.i’ll be even more careful in the future, but i’m glad it made for a good meme lmao warning is deserved, sorry to anyone who didn’t wanna see that on stream. i’ll be even more careful in the future, but i’m glad it made for a good meme lmao 😅 https://t.co/t2NxgxPEBM

This exasperated a section of the community that believed in the double standard of who gets banned for what. Since Pokimane has not yet been banned for committing heinous offenses, fans have since considered that there is an issue of favoritism on the livestreaming platform.

