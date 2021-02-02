Pokimane plays a NSFW clip on live stream, regrets her decision immediately

Popular streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys was recently left red-faced after her decision to open a NSFW clip on livestream ended up backfiring on her.

The 24-year old Twitch streamer could be seen contemplating whether to open a dubious-looking video on live stream.

She once accidentally displayed explicit content on stream. Keeping in mind her past experiences, one would think that she would want to avoid repeating the same.

She couldn't resist the temptation and proceeded to click on the video. No surprises here, she instantly regretted the decision.

Pokimane gets tricked by a NSFW clip on livestream

Pokimane decided to view a video from a YouTube channel named "Cut." The video's thumbnail had a guy and a girl getting ready to play a game of beer pong.

The girl appeared to be only wearing some innerwear. This is why Pokimane was a little apprehensive about viewing it.

"I don't know if I can show a girl in a ....can I even show this like bikini underwear thing? Can a mod let me know? I think a bikini is fine," she said.

As her chat egged her on, Pokimane decided to be a little adventurous and clicked on the link.

Two seconds after the video was played, Pokimane quickly closed the tab and covered her face out of embarrassment. Her recent gaffe will surely bring back memories of when she showed explicit content on livestream after opening the wrong link.

Surprisingly, she escaped without a Twitch ban then, a decision that remains a hot topic of debate even today. She also exposed her in-game character in Cyberpunk 2077, which left her fearing for a ban.

Pokimane seems to have developed quite a knack for accidentally showing explicit content on live stream. She's been getting away with trouble for quite a while now.