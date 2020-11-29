The Forsen Horse GIF ban on Twitch is being called out for its double standards ft. Pokimane

Popular Twitch streamer Sebastian Fors, aka Forsen, has just received another Twitch ban, and this time, it's because of an explicit Horse GIF.
The 29-year old streamer has endured a rather tumultuous year so far, as this marks his third Twitch ban this year.
While he has come back strongly from his two previous bans, the fact that the duration of his current ban is undetermined is what is worrisome.
The entire controversy stems from a recent stream of his, where he unknowingly opened an explicit Horse GIF on stream. This was a clear breach of Twitch's stringent explicit content and nudity policy.
However, it is not the reason behind Forsen's ban which has irked the online community. Rather, it is the glaring discrepancy in the manner in which bans are being handed out, which has upset them.
"Ban Pokimane too": The internet calls out Twitch for unfair ban policy
Over the years, Twitch has been called out numerous times for it's visibly skewed ban policy, which has been under intense scrutiny ever since one of their biggest streamers, Dr Disrespect, received a mysterious permanent ban.
This trend seems to be a persistent one as of late. Twitch has been rather unforgiving in handing out questionable bans by the dozen, to several streamers.
This is not the first time that Forsen has been slapped with a questionable ban. Back in September, the Twitch streamer had been banned merely on an assumptive basis, where a commonplace slang was mistaken for a homophobic slur.
Even then, his ban had been met with a considerable amount of backlash, which by the looks of it, never really quite died down.
In light of his recent ban, the online community began to raise pertinent questions regarding the loopholes in Twitch's ban policy, by bringing up examples of female streamers such as Pokimane and Alinity.
This is due to the fact that Pokimane had infamously ended up showing porn during a live stream and Alinity has been constantly been criticised for exposing herself on live stream, many a time.
While the latter has received bans, Pokimane ended up getting out scot free, despite committing a clear breach of Twitch's policy.
On account of this unjust discrimination, several took to Twitter to voice their opinion, as they believe that Twitch is allegedly biased towards female streamers:
From the tweets above, it is quite evident that a large section of the online community is unhappy with Forsen's Twitch ban, and seem to be insinuating the fact that Twitch is indeed biased towards female streamers, especially Pokimane.
As his fans hope for a quick repeal, it remains to be seen if Forsen can recover from yet another unceremonious and questionable Twitch ban.
