The Forsen Horse GIF ban on Twitch is being called out for its double standards ft. Pokimane

Popular Twitch streamer Sebastian Fors, aka Forsen, has just received another Twitch ban, and this time, it's because of an explicit Horse GIF.

The 29-year old streamer has endured a rather tumultuous year so far, as this marks his third Twitch ban this year.

While he has come back strongly from his two previous bans, the fact that the duration of his current ban is undetermined is what is worrisome.

I'm currently banned for the horse gif.



The ban is indefinite which means undetermined ban duration.



Unlucky. — Sebastian Fors (@Forsen) November 27, 2020

The entire controversy stems from a recent stream of his, where he unknowingly opened an explicit Horse GIF on stream. This was a clear breach of Twitch's stringent explicit content and nudity policy.

However, it is not the reason behind Forsen's ban which has irked the online community. Rather, it is the glaring discrepancy in the manner in which bans are being handed out, which has upset them.

"Ban Pokimane too": The internet calls out Twitch for unfair ban policy

Over the years, Twitch has been called out numerous times for it's visibly skewed ban policy, which has been under intense scrutiny ever since one of their biggest streamers, Dr Disrespect, received a mysterious permanent ban.

This trend seems to be a persistent one as of late. Twitch has been rather unforgiving in handing out questionable bans by the dozen, to several streamers.

This is not the first time that Forsen has been slapped with a questionable ban. Back in September, the Twitch streamer had been banned merely on an assumptive basis, where a commonplace slang was mistaken for a homophobic slur.

Even then, his ban had been met with a considerable amount of backlash, which by the looks of it, never really quite died down.

In light of his recent ban, the online community began to raise pertinent questions regarding the loopholes in Twitch's ban policy, by bringing up examples of female streamers such as Pokimane and Alinity.

and if the accident happen to female streamers like alinity or pokimane they wont get banned :D — ؜ (@mezidog) November 27, 2020

This is due to the fact that Pokimane had infamously ended up showing porn during a live stream and Alinity has been constantly been criticised for exposing herself on live stream, many a time.

While the latter has received bans, Pokimane ended up getting out scot free, despite committing a clear breach of Twitch's policy.

Forsen has been banned indefinitely by Twitch for a horse’s dick showing up on stream



Similar to xQc’s ban for showing two gorillas having sex



Twitch is continuing to piss people off given that Pokimane got away with showing porn with no ban at all — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) November 28, 2020

On account of this unjust discrimination, several took to Twitter to voice their opinion, as they believe that Twitch is allegedly biased towards female streamers:

Classic twitch double standard bullshit. Sorry mate — suzaku - acab (@goalfer) May 12, 2020

If you watch the clip, he checked it on his other screen since it's an Imgur image then moved it over when it appeared safe. It was a gif with a 15 second delay. Literally anyone could've fell for that.



Then there's pokimane who opens pornhub links and nothing happens lmao. — Cubicle Employee (@CubicleEmployee) November 27, 2020

Forsen's ban is dogshit. People have accidentally clicked shitty links before, it happens. He got it off the screen in legitimately half a second. Banning someone indefinitely for an accident and shows Twitch's clear double standards. — NerdSoxx (@SoxxNerd) November 28, 2020

@Twitch @TwitchSupport context matters for everything. A female streamer once clicked on a porn link and showed it on stream, forsen couldn't have known that the gif contained the horse. Stop with the double standards and be fair to every streamer. #freeforsen — Kura (@Kurafutomine) November 28, 2020

Pokimane literally showed porn on stream by accident and didn't even get any punishment@Twitch staff themselves are the biggest brand risk — Banana (@Jas_Fri) November 27, 2020

@pokimanelol gets a warning and this man gets an idefinite ban... bunch of simps @Twitch pic.twitter.com/GDzjS2Sj8w — Gяubsi (@Grubsi13) November 27, 2020

Forsen gets banned indefinitely yet Pokimane and Alinity get to roam free? Yeah okay @Twitch https://t.co/wo8WMBGVK8 — j (@tiimepass) November 28, 2020

context matters, right @Twitch? right?? then how about fucking prove it. give pokimane the same punishment that forsen got. — FR35H (@FR35H_tv) November 27, 2020

In my honest opinion dude, I think people are tired of Twitch's bullshit when it comes to double standard. Yeah there is some hate but Twitch should treat everybody the same. No matter if you're someone like Pokimane or Alinity. — Weirdness (@iiweirdness) November 28, 2020

Ridiculous double standards at @Twitch. Seriously what the hell is going on there? — Tristan (@Trotin_) November 27, 2020

So @Twitch ban @Forsen for getting trolled and momentarily showing something NSFW, but @pokimanelol pulled up a literal fucking pornhub page and gets a warning?



Twitch I love you but your standards for punishing streamers are the WORST of any service on this planet. Sort it out. — Vex (@VeraxonHD) November 28, 2020

fuck twitch actually, so many people accidently show something on stream and nothing happens, forsen does and gets an indefinite ban. https://t.co/5jDGbPGvg0 — ⛷ carti stan page (@rubeanoo) November 27, 2020

Forsen's ban on Twitch is a prime example of blatant favoritism towards a specific streamer. — Kevin (@KFlanTheSaxMan) November 27, 2020

From the tweets above, it is quite evident that a large section of the online community is unhappy with Forsen's Twitch ban, and seem to be insinuating the fact that Twitch is indeed biased towards female streamers, especially Pokimane.

As his fans hope for a quick repeal, it remains to be seen if Forsen can recover from yet another unceremonious and questionable Twitch ban.