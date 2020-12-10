"Am I going to get banned?": Pokimane exposes her character in Cyberpunk 2077

During her recent stream of Cyberpunk 2077, Imane "Pokimane" Anys ended up exposing her character in-game, which prompted her to worry about a possible Twitch ban.

Pokimane became one of the first high-profile streamers to get early access to CD Projekt's Red Cyberpunk 2077 which, for years, has been one of the most anticipated games around the globe.

Alongside the likes of Shroud and xQc, Pokimane had the fortune of streaming Cyberpunk 2077 on Twitch recently, with thousands of fans watching.

However, in a rather hilarious yet unfortunate incident, Pokimane was undone by the game's extensive character customization features which caused her to unknowingly expose her character on live stream.

Pokimane tries out character customization in Cyberpunk 2077

After years of development delays and production hassles, CD Projekt Red's magnum opus Cyberpunk 2077 is finally all set to have a global release.

Releasing amid much fanfare, players across the globe are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the dystopian RPG so that they can traverse the sprawling streets of Night City for themselves.

With Cyberpunk 2077 yet to officially release in many countries, players have been tuning in to Twitch to catch a glimpse of the game, courtesy of popular streamers such as Shroud and Pokimane, who have been streaming walkthroughs.

During Pokimane's walkthrough, she spent a good amount of time customizing her character and at one juncture, ended up being stumped by the game's AI.

At the beginning of the clip above, she proceeds to check out the "Nails" customization feature in Cyberpunk 2077, only for the camera to zoom out and reveal her character topless.

This incites a cry of shock from Pokimane, who comments:

"Am I going to get banned? It said nails! And all of a sudden, that's not a nail!! How is this the nail part? "

At the 2:00 mark, she proceeds to adjust her character's chest size, according to her preference and awkwardly comments:

"Is default in between small and big? I can't believe I'm doing this on stream ..I feel...well, it is what it is! "

She also responds to a question about possibly being banned and says:

"Will they ban you? Clearly not, I'm not the first person to play this!"

Despite showing nudity on stream, the chances of Pokimane getting banned seem very unlikely, as numerous streamers across the globe have been streaming Cyberpunk 2077 and are availing of the exact same customization features.

Pokimane is streaming cyberpunk right now and in the character creator you see your character nude, you saw a closeup of her characters naked breasts for several minutes — Carl (@svensson1121) December 9, 2020

While this does cast a shadow on Forsen's questionable Horse GIF ban a couple of weeks ago and raises pertinent questions regarding Twitch's inconsistent ban policy, it seems like Pokimane and other streamers are safe from the vicious Twitch ban hammer, at least for now.