"Put some underwear on, man!": Shroud has a hard time trying to configure his Cyberpunk 2077 character

Popular Twitch streamer Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek recently became one of the first streamers to stream Cyberpunk 2077 and was left in awe of the extensive character customization options available in the game.

Right from one's body scars to their nail color, CD Projekt Red has certainly raised the barrier to a whole new level with their enviable customization options in Cyberpunk 2077.

Watching @shroud play cyberpunk. Wasn’t too sure on this game but honestly can’t wait to get it now 😍😍😍😍 looks unreal — #HC letchrislivee (@letchrislive) December 9, 2020

However, the one aspect which has taken the gaming world by storm is the genital customization feature, which recently left Shroud visibly flustered as he hilariously struggled to select the "best options" on offer.

Shroud struggles to customize his character in Cyberpunk 2077

[Timestamp- 1:00:00]

After years spent in development and weeks of unceremonious delay, CD Projekt Red's magnum opus, Cyberpunk 2077, is finally all set for release.

Featuring a vast open-world set in the dystopian setting of Night City akin to the world of Ridley Scott's Los Angeles in Blade Runner, Cyberpunk 2077 is releasing amid extensive fanfare.

As with most new releases, the streaming community often gets early access to the game, as eager viewers tune in from across the globe to get a glimpse of what the game has to offer.

Shroud became one of the earliest and most prominent streamers to live stream Cyberpunk 2077 recently, and he certainly did not disappoint, courtesy of his trademark quips.

Before starting the story mode, Shroud could be seen customizing his character in the video above and was visibly impressed by the range of options on offer.

"Imagine having these eyes in real life...oh my goodness! Oh man, oh man!"

On seeing the lipstick options for his character, Shroud appeared to be shocked and commented:

"Ohh...damn! Can I make it not so aggressive? I don't like the lip makeup, actually; it's so aggressive!"

However, the highlight of his stream came when he reached the genital customization portion and was left stumped, much to the amusement of his fans:

"Uh, genitals...Oh God, I'm scared to click that...Ahh, it's a pen*s! Oh my God, I don't have a pen*s anymore!"

Shroud's hilarious reaction lead to a spam of comments from his fans who had watched him, as he looked visibly scandalized on stream:

"Why does it say genitals off? Bro, put some freaking underwear on, man! What are you doing! I swear if I walk around naked, Imma be pissed!"

With his hilarious reactions to the game's impressive customization options, Shroud's Cyberpunk 2077 stream is already a massive hit, with a reported 126K viewers currently watching.

Watching @shroud play cyberpunk holy smokes this game is next level. — Braalik (@braalik) December 9, 2020

shroud got 120k ppl watching him play cyberpunk god damn — 🔄 kaz 🔄 (@sanguinespirits) December 9, 2020

With Shroud's stream providing a detailed look and feel of the game, the hype surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 just reached a whole new level.