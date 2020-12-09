Top 5 things to know before buying Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to be released on December 10, and players will have to decide whether they want to buy the game or let it pass by.

With the review embargo lifted on Cyberpunk 2077, there is a lot of information available for the public to read through.

The main idea of the embargo lift is to offer some advertising to Cyberpunk 2077 and give the consumer an idea of where they might be spending their money.

After this week of Cyberpunk 2077 news, there are five things that players might want to know before buying the game.

5 things to know before buying Cyberpunk 2077

#5 Game length

Some reviewers say it's not difficult to log over 100 hours in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

It's important to know how long a game is before buying it. Whether it's to know if the game is worth the money or if it's too long, the point still stands.

Cyberpunk 2077 seems to hit somewhere in the middle.

The game is certainly worth the money in terms of game time. According to the lead QA tester and some reviewers, it's really not difficult to log over 100 hours in Cyberpunk.

On the other hand, the main story is possibly half the length of The Witcher 3. This gives players time to beat the main story and move on to side quests if they would like to.

#4 Next gen upgrade

Full next-gen upgrades won't be available until 2021 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 will be receiving day-one patches, and there is still work to be done for the game to run perfectly. This includes the full next-gen upgrades for Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5.

Though the process for the next-gen updates will start with the launch of the game, full next-gen upgrades won't be available until 2021. This is important for any next-gen players looking for the best experience.

#3 It's not The Witcher

It's important to remember that The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 are two different games (Image via CD Projekt Red))

It's obvious that Cyberpunk 2077 isn't The Witcher, but it may be hard for some players to separate the studio from the game.

CD Projekt Red developed The Witcher 3 as well as Cyberpunk 2077. The Witcher 3 was their last project before Cyberpunk 2077.

Plenty of hype has followed this fact, and some Witcher fans may get to Cyberpunk 2077 expecting the same experience. While some things may be familiar, they are still very different games.

#2 Seizure warnings

Players who are prone to seizures should be wary of the very common flashing lights in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

After the embargo, it was revealed that one of the reviewers at Game Informer, Liana Ruppert, had a seizure while playing the game. Seizures in games always carry a risk, but CD Projekt Red reportedly didn't add a warning into the game.

Anyone prone to seizures should be wary of the very common flashing lights in Cyberpunk 2077, especially if CDPR hasn't added the warning yet.

#1 Bugs

There are currently rampant bugs in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Review scores for Cyberpunk 2077 have been very high so far, and it appears that the game itself is fantastic in a world where it runs perfectly. However, according to reports, CD Projekt Red has been rushing the game's release and likely needed another delay. Even the reviews that praised Cyberpunk 2077 made mention of rampant bugs.

The good news is that the game came out great, and the bugs can be fixed over a short period of time. However, players may want to wait a bit if they are looking for a more refined Cyberpunk experience.