Cyberpunk 2077 reportedly causing seizures in some players

Cyberpunk 2077 reportedly has some seizure trigger in the game, and there are no warnings within the game yet.

The embargo for Cyberpunk 2077 was lifted yesterday, which means plenty of information has been revealed about the game. Most of the information has been surrounded around the many reviews which were published.

While many of the reviews were great news for Cyberpunk 2077, some less flattering information has been trending. Some of the less flattering aspects have been about bugs, and now about seizure warnings.

Seizure Warnings for Cyberpunk 2077

News about seizure triggers in Cyberpunk 2077 began to trend when Game Informer revealed information about their time with the game. Liana Ruppert followed up on her experience after Game Informer reported on the seizure.

I did have a bad seizure while playing this game but look, I get it. I'm stubborn, I'll push myself for something if the desire is high enough (don't be like me). If you have any sort of epilepsy leanings, here is what you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077. Be safe, friends 💚 https://t.co/ozAGV48hVC — Liana Ruppert (@DirtyEffinHippy) December 7, 2020

Liana wrote in the article, "During my time with Cyberpunk 2077, I suffered one major seizure and felt several moments where I was close to another one." Many of the triggers apparently come from the nature of the Cyberpunk aesthetic with plenty of red and blue flashing lights along with interfacing.

Braindancing, which is a very bright and flashy mechanic in Cyberpunk 2077, apparently caused the seizure and is a major trigger for seizure susceptible players.

Many of the bright mechanics stay within the entire game and can be a problem for players who experience seizures. However, the problem isn't that the game can cause seizures.

Cyberpunk 2077 and many other games can cause seizures by nature, and that's simply part of the industry or art. Developers can take measures to mitigate it, but they can't always stop it.

The real problem began when it was revealed that CD Projekt Red didn't offer up any warnings when it came to seizure triggers in Cyberpunk 2077. That prospect can be dangerous to anyone susceptible. The issue has been trending all day and CD Projekt Red did finally issue a statement.

Thank you for bringing this up. We’re working on adding a separate warning in the game, aside from the one that exists in the EULA (https://t.co/eXpPn73VSK). Regarding a more permanent solution, Dev team is currently exploring that and will be implementing it as soon as possible. https://t.co/lXFypnSit2 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 8, 2020

In their tweet that displayed the Game Informer article, part of what they wrote was, "we’re working on adding a separate warning in the game, aside from the one that exists in the EULA." Regardless of the tweet, many of the users in the comments were unhappy with how the situation was handled.

It's clear at this point that Cyberpunk 2077 certainly needed some more time before launch day. Though some patches will take time, at least the game will be dropping with plenty of great reviews.