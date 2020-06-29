How Cyberpunk 2077 is taking player customisation to a whole new level

Cyberpunk 2077 is CD Projekt Red's upcoming release, following the massive success of their Witcher franchise.

The game is set in a dystopian future, and looks to give players a lot of freedom when it comes to character customisation.

Cyberpunk 2077 has an expansive character creation system (picture credits: ign)

CD Projekt has quite possibly one of the hottest streaks in gaming, with the continued success of the Witcher franchise. Cyberpunk 2077 is the next title from the Polish video game developer and publisher, and the game carries some massive expectations.

Cyberpunk 2077 is as ambitious as they come, and after the monumental success of The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt, fans are expecting another masterpiece from CD Projekt Red.

Also Read: The original Cyberpunk from 1988

The game is still a ways from release, as after delays due to developmental concerns, Cyberpunk 2077 is gearing up for a 19th November 2020 release date. Expectations from CD Projekt Red couldn't be much higher, and if the gameplay trailers and early footage are anything to go by, then they might just be on track. Let's take a look at why:

Cyberpunk 2077 is taking player customisation very seriously

When news broke that Cyberpunk 2077 will have a first-person perspective rather than third-person like the Witcher franchise, fans were puzzled as to the reason for this shift.

CDPR stated that complete immersion has been a priority regarding Cyberpunk 2077, and a first-person perspective works best in giving players a more immersive experience.

Advertisement

Also Read: The gaming community is rife with speculation regarding Dr DisRespect's ban on Twitch

CDPR have prioritised character customisation, and Cyberpunk 2077 does not have just a cookie-cutter character creation suite. They are indeed taking it to a whole new level.

With the player being able to give their character a detailed backstory, their personality will be affected differently. But that's not it, CDPR are going above and beyond with the level of character customisation afforded to players.

Also Read: Will Cyberpunk 2077 have multiplayer?

Players will be able to customise and pick from a wide range of genetalia for their character. This is uncharted territory for any AAA videogame, giving players an unprecedented level of customisation freedom.

This might not be the most groundbreaking of all things in the game, but it is certainly worth noting how serious CDPR are with regards to this aspect.