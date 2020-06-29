Gaming community speculates the reason behind Dr DisRespect's Twitch Ban

Twitch recently announced their ban on Dr DisRespect from the platform, and the removal of his channel.

Both the parties' silence regarding the issue has given rise to speculation from the gaming community.

It came as a shock to the entire gaming community, when one of the most popular streamers on the platform, Dr DisRespect was banned from Twitch, and his channel removed.

Dr DisRespect rose to fame on the platform and was one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, with over 4 Million subscribers on his channel. He regularly streamed shooters and battle royales like COD, Fortnite, Apex Legends, among other games.

He is known for his high production value and humor. Dr DisRespect is one of the most beloved figures in the gaming community. Both Twitch and Dr Disrespect's silence regarding the actual reason for the ban has left the gaming community to speculate and form their own theories.

The gaming community speculates about the reason for Dr Disrespect's ban on Twitch

I could write a book on Dr Disrespect conspiracy theories — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) June 28, 2020

One of the most popular theories on the internet regarding the Twitch ban has been that Dr Disrespect, Ninja, and Shroud might be looking to start their own streaming service.

I'm a huge fan of the theory that Dr Disrespect, Ninja, and Shroud are starting their own streaming platform — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) June 27, 2020

The three are perhaps the biggest streamers in the community and are incredibly influential. They have cited issues with Twitch in the past, and both Ninja and Shroud terminated their contracts with Twitch around last year.

Shroud and Ninja signed a deal with Mixer, which recently shut down. This means that the pair are now free agents as of now, along with Dr DisRespect, who was unceremoniously dropped by Twitch.

There is a theory around the whole Dr Disrespect thing that some believe to be true, and given the response to a few things, I think it might be true also.



During his last livestream, doc gets a text, his attitude changes, he says "We wil get through this guys", ends the stream. — Count Dankula🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈 #BLM (@CountDankulaTV) June 28, 2020

This theory was also supported by several people who noticed that Dr DisRespect's sponsors immediately dropped him upon sensing controversy. However, they picked him back up just as fast, perhaps after hearing him out on the reasons for his ban.

A major section of the community speculates that Dr DisRespect was caught by Twitch trying to recruit other streamers for his new platform and was therefore banned.

Given that Dr DisRespect had recently signed a multi-million dollar contract with Twitch, this decision to suddenly quit the platform loses steam.

Champions Club,



Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.



-Dr Disrespect — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) June 28, 2020

