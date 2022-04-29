Fans react as Pokimane shares cute snippets of new cat's recent activities

Twitch star Pokimane announced that she had welcomed the newest member of her family earlier this month. She hopped onto Twitter, asking her fans and followers to suggest a name for her new fur companion.

Since then, the kitten has made tons of appearances on the streamer's broadcasts. A week later, Pokimane joked that she had decided to name her cat Barack Obama Junior. The Morocco-Canadian finally revealed that she had christened the kitten Beau.

pokimane @pokimanelol decided to name him Beau! decided to name him Beau! ☺️ https://t.co/fYmiQym7Y3

On April 29, the content creator uploaded a series of pictures of her kitten on her alternative Twitter account. She notified her fans about its antics and stated that her kitten was "broken" and asked for a refund.

imane 💜 @imane hey uhh i need a refund on my cat, i think he’s broken 🤨 hey uhh i need a refund on my cat, i think he’s broken 🤨 https://t.co/zxEjONjepR

An hour later, Pokimane shared two more images of the kitten after he seemingly fell into the toilet.

Fans flocked in and reacted to the feline's hilarious shenanigans, with some suggesting ideas to help the online star train her kitten so that he doesn't find himself in dangerous situations.

Twitter reacts to Pokimane's update regarding her kitten

The OfflineTV member's good friend Aria Saki had a funny response regarding Beau falling into the toilet.

Twitch streamer Wendy "Natsumiii" replied by saying:

Fans tried to explain the kitten's situation:

Explaining Pokimane @ExplainingPoki



He doesn’t know how to use it @imane So apparently Beau does not know what a litter box is, so he went to the human’s bathroomHe doesn’t know how to use it @imane So apparently Beau does not know what a litter box is, so he went to the human’s bathroom He doesn’t know how to use it

Samson Wu @hikaru452 @ExplainingPoki @imane Are you sure? maybe Beau just needs a smaller seat, so he doesn't fall in next time @ExplainingPoki @imane Are you sure? maybe Beau just needs a smaller seat, so he doesn't fall in next time

Many Twitter users provided the 25-year-old with some advice. One suggestion mentioned that she should be on the lookout to see if her kitten inhaled the water.

The user recalled their cat's experience, as it got water in its lungs and required a visit to the veterinarian.

Marlene @The__RedRaven @imane Make sure to keep an eye on him in case he inhaled water, I have a cat who got water in her lungs as a kitten and it’s not pretty, she spent a month under intensive care with the vet and needed her chest cavity drained multiple times @imane Make sure to keep an eye on him in case he inhaled water, I have a cat who got water in her lungs as a kitten and it’s not pretty, she spent a month under intensive care with the vet and needed her chest cavity drained multiple times 😭

Another Twitter user suggested that the Twitch sensation keep the toilet seat down. If the kitten falls on his head, there is a possibility that it might start panicking, resulting in him getting stuck in the closed space.

Sarithius @Sarithius @imane Keep the toilet seat down imo, if your cat falls in head first they can panic and get stuck, not only that but the toilet water is obviously bad for them, especially if chemicals like bleach have been put down them. I hope they are okay @imane Keep the toilet seat down imo, if your cat falls in head first they can panic and get stuck, not only that but the toilet water is obviously bad for them, especially if chemicals like bleach have been put down them. I hope they are okay 😭

BaNdiT823 @1BaNdiT823 @imane Should keep the lid down I know if I don't keep the lid closed on mine my brothers cat will drink out of the toilet @imane Should keep the lid down I know if I don't keep the lid closed on mine my brothers cat will drink out of the toilet

BaNdiT823 @1BaNdiT823 @imane My cat also fell in the toilet before bc a friend of mine came over and left the lid up...the cat will sleep on the stand I have behind/over the toilet..he has also fell into the trash can a few times @imane My cat also fell in the toilet before bc a friend of mine came over and left the lid up...the cat will sleep on the stand I have behind/over the toilet..he has also fell into the trash can a few times

Some followers expressed their concerns regarding the orientation of the toilet paper holder.

David Ramos @KidRamos_ @imane Why is your toilet paper like that though??? Beards are cool mullets are baddd @imane Why is your toilet paper like that though??? Beards are cool mullets are baddd

One user explained why the internet sensation had oriented the bathroom tool in such a way. According to him, cats generally pull down the toilet paper roll, making a mess.

Rob Anderson @TheGrizTTV @zanickuhh @imane Cats will pull down if they play with toilet paper rolls which will unravel the roll and leave you a mess of paper to pickup. That’s why you want it the other way. @zanickuhh @imane Cats will pull down if they play with toilet paper rolls which will unravel the roll and leave you a mess of paper to pickup. That’s why you want it the other way.

Many fans supported the streamer and replied by posting a plethora of wholesome messages:

caro @tinakifairy @imane what the heck he's so big already @imane what the heck he's so big already

ziggy @zigsthoughts @imane i care + lovely tweet + no ratio + this is amazing thank u for the update @imane i care + lovely tweet + no ratio + this is amazing thank u for the update 💖

GAM3PLX @GAM3PLX @imane Awe lmao one of my new kittens just did a similar thing. Took a flying leap into their big water bowl and bounced out of it just as quick lmao 🤣 @imane Awe lmao one of my new kittens just did a similar thing. Took a flying leap into their big water bowl and bounced out of it just as quick lmao 🤣

Eric Tiffany @EricTiffany3 @imane Probably trying to drink out of it or something. My cat did that sometimes🤣🤣🤣 @imane Probably trying to drink out of it or something. My cat did that sometimes🤣🤣🤣

The Legacy Award winner is one of the most prominent streaming personalities on Twitch and is also a co-founding member of the famous streamer organization, OfflineTV. This year, she became one of the first female gamers on the platform to amass a massive following of 9 million fans.

The gamer has played several competitive games throughout her streaming career, like League of Legends, Valorant, Fortnite, etc.

