“I ultimately decided to name him Barack Obama Junior”: Pokimane reveals the name of her newest cat in a hilarious way

Imane "Pokimane" welcomed the newest member of her family on April 9, 2022, when she revealed that she had adopted a new kitten. After hinting at a huge announcement on Twitter, the Twitch streamer disclosed the latest inclusion during a livestream.

After it was revealed, the Twitch content creator hopped onto Twitter to ask fans about their suggestions for the cat's name. A number of influencers and Twitch streamers provided their suggestions.

During one of her most recent livestreams, Pokimane made a joke when a number of viewers asked what she had decided to name her newest kitten. Speaking about her plans to name the kitten, the Twitch streamer said:

"I ultimately decided to name him Barack Obama Junior. Kind of just rolls off the tongue, don't you think?"

Pokimane reveals what she decided to name her new kitten

The Twitch content creator hosted a livestream on April 13, 2022, when she finally decided to reveal the name of her new furry companion.

As she adored her naturally curly hair, Pokimane interacted with her viewers during the beginning of the stream, when her new kitten was featured on camera.

Playing with him and interacting with her viewers, the Moroccan-Canadian streamer read out a message from a viewer who wanted to know the kitten's name.

Reading out the viewer's question and answering it, the streamer said:

"What's his name? So, I got a lot of suggestions on Twitter. Some good ones, some weird ones."

Following this, Pokimane slyly grinned and revealed that she had decided to name her new kitten Barack Obama Junior. It was pretty evident that she was playing a hearty joke with her fans.

She then started calling the kitten by his new name:

"Barack, come here!"

Almost instantly, the 25-year-old streamer bursted out laughing as she broke her character. She contained herself a few seconds later and continued to talk about the kitten's name:

"That's what the 'bo' stands for."

Many of her viewers did not believe what the streamer had decided to name her kitten. Reacting to their disbelief, Pokimane tried to prove to them by saying:

"She's joking right? No! Look, he answers to his name. Obama! Obama! See? He came to me because he knows."

She yet again let out a small laugh after realizing her hilarious antics. After reading a message from a viewer and providing a conclusion to this funny interaction, the Twitch star said:

"Stop shouting Obama at your cat. Listen, I'll do what I please. Okay? In my own household."

Fans react to the streamer calling her kitten Barack Obama Jr.

Viewers in the Twitch chat had a good laugh as the streamer announced that she had decided to call her kitten Obama. Many of them straight out did not believe and stated that she had been playing a prank on them.

Fans reacting to the streamer's new cat's name (Images via Pokimanelol/Twitch)

After updating her fans regarding the kitten's alleged new name, the Twitch star continued with her daily livestream. She spent the first half of the stream reacting to various clips and videos, and she played Valorant in the latter half of the stream.

