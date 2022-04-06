Overwatch streamer Gurululz gets banned and immediately unbanned on Twitch for watching xQc's art on r/place

Twitch streamer and professional Overwatch professional player Zechariah "Gurululz" was banned from the livestreaming platform for one day and eight hours after he was seen watching Felix "xQc's" art done on the famous subreddit, r/place.

Fans and viewers were left stunned after Gurululz was banned from the platform for a moment as he browsed the trending subreddit during one of his most recent livestreams.

Several people on Twitter questioned Twitch's transparency regarding the ban as they quoted a number of high-profile streamers that were not affected by the situation.

Twitch streamer Gurululz was banned from Twitch on April 4, 2022

On April 4, 2022, the Twitter account for the automated ban announcing account revealed that Guru had been banned from the platform. Initially, people on Twitter could not find a reason for their favorite streamer to receive a ban out of the blue.

Guru himself tweeted out five minutes after the initial announcement.

Fans were shocked to see the Overwatch professional player's initial reaction to the ban. Some of the replies from this thread were on these lines:

Zastela @zastelatv @Gurululz the karma of banning me got you, told you my lawyers would get in contact you didn’t believe me @Gurululz the karma of banning me got you, told you my lawyers would get in contact you didn’t believe me

Decaey @Decaey1 @Gurululz I literally just woke up to watch you and you weren't on and I was confused lol @Gurululz I literally just woke up to watch you and you weren't on and I was confused lol

Nicholas @Nickys_News @Gurululz Guru! We need you back out there ASAP my man. I got nothing to watch late night now @Gurululz Guru! We need you back out there ASAP my man. I got nothing to watch late night now 💔

julian @chvime @Gurululz NOOOOOOO WHAT AM I SUPPOSED TO WATCH IN THE AM NOW???:!-!!-!1 @Gurululz NOOOOOOO WHAT AM I SUPPOSED TO WATCH IN THE AM NOW???:!-!!-!1

Some fans expected the streamer to return soon and hoped that his comeback stream would be of exceptional quality.

RubenSargasm @RubenSargasm @Gurululz this is ok. we all know streamers triple their viewership after getting banned and coming back. the return will be legendary. @Gurululz this is ok. we all know streamers triple their viewership after getting banned and coming back. the return will be legendary.

Some fans poked fun at the streamer's situation.

Questron🌻 @Questr0n @Gurululz ah sweet, my main competitor is out of the game. quick, my time is now to dominate twitch Overwatch and become the greatest streamer to ever live on this planet. gg ez no takebacksies. @Gurululz ah sweet, my main competitor is out of the game. quick, my time is now to dominate twitch Overwatch and become the greatest streamer to ever live on this planet. gg ez no takebacksies.

The topic started to gain some traction when another user on Twitter, who went by the name GUARD Hunter (@HUN2R), posted some theoretical context towards Guru's ban.

According to GUARD Hunter, the Overwatch professional player was allegedly banned because he was watching xQc's stream for a short time when questionable art was being drawn on r/place.

GUARD Hunter @HUN2R



who was also on stream… It seems as if Overwatch streamer @Gurululz has been banned supposedly for a moment on stream when browsing /r/place and showing a picture of ass being drawn by @xQc who was also on stream… It seems as if Overwatch streamer @Gurululz has been banned supposedly for a moment on stream when browsing /r/place and showing a picture of ass being drawn by @xQc who was also on stream… https://t.co/BH5mbQqy0Y

He provided more screenshots from xQc's stream to show that Twitch did not take any action against the most popular Twitch streamer.

GUARD Hunter @HUN2R Keep in mind, xQc was also using this reference photo to build it Keep in mind, xQc was also using this reference photo to build it https://t.co/uYf3fpmljI

Replies to this Twitter thread were not surprised by Twitch's actions.

Another viewer in the reply thread to the same tweet had a rather exciting opinion.

Mcloving @castrocasam @HUN2R @Gurululz @xQc I’ve got a weird feeling that partner managers internally are at fault for breaches of TOS - so they pull their streamers channel as a knee jerk. It’s the only way I can understand the issues of fairness - that human nature takes over immediately. @HUN2R @Gurululz @xQc I’ve got a weird feeling that partner managers internally are at fault for breaches of TOS - so they pull their streamers channel as a knee jerk. It’s the only way I can understand the issues of fairness - that human nature takes over immediately.

Gurululz was unbanned after one day and eight hours

On April 5, 2022, StreamerBans' automated account notified fans on Twitter that Guru had been unbanned after one day, eight hours and twenty-nine minutes following his initial ban, as many fans speculated in their first interaction with the streamer.

Guru himself took to Twitter and exclaimed happiness for his unban on the platform. Fans were elated to see their favorite first-person shooter streamer return to the live-streaming platform.

Decaey @Decaey1 @Gurululz Now I can watch you in the middle of the night again :D @Gurululz Now I can watch you in the middle of the night again :D

nick @nickwentin @Gurululz guru is free. it is now backwards @Gurululz guru is free. it is now backwards

SamitoFPS, a rank 1 Overwatch player, expressed his confusion regarding the streamers ban.

Guru had a witty reply lined up for this.

The streamer returned to his main Twitch channel on April 6, 2022, where he was seen livestreaming for around two hours, during which he provided a bit more information surrounding his brief suspension from the platform.

