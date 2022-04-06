Overwatch streamer Gurululz gets banned and immediately unbanned on Twitch for watching xQc's art on r/place

Twitch streamer and professional Overwatch professional player Zechariah "Gurululz" was banned from the livestreaming platform for one day and eight hours after he was seen watching Felix "xQc's" art done on the famous subreddit, r/place.
Fans and viewers were left stunned after Gurululz was banned from the platform for a moment as he browsed the trending subreddit during one of his most recent livestreams.
Several people on Twitter questioned Twitch's transparency regarding the ban as they quoted a number of high-profile streamers that were not affected by the situation.
Twitch streamer Gurululz was banned from Twitch on April 4, 2022
On April 4, 2022, the Twitter account for the automated ban announcing account revealed that Guru had been banned from the platform. Initially, people on Twitter could not find a reason for their favorite streamer to receive a ban out of the blue.
Guru himself tweeted out five minutes after the initial announcement.
Fans were shocked to see the Overwatch professional player's initial reaction to the ban. Some of the replies from this thread were on these lines:
Some fans expected the streamer to return soon and hoped that his comeback stream would be of exceptional quality.
Some fans poked fun at the streamer's situation.
The topic started to gain some traction when another user on Twitter, who went by the name GUARD Hunter (@HUN2R), posted some theoretical context towards Guru's ban.
According to GUARD Hunter, the Overwatch professional player was allegedly banned because he was watching xQc's stream for a short time when questionable art was being drawn on r/place.
He provided more screenshots from xQc's stream to show that Twitch did not take any action against the most popular Twitch streamer.
Replies to this Twitter thread were not surprised by Twitch's actions.
Another viewer in the reply thread to the same tweet had a rather exciting opinion.
Gurululz was unbanned after one day and eight hours
On April 5, 2022, StreamerBans' automated account notified fans on Twitter that Guru had been unbanned after one day, eight hours and twenty-nine minutes following his initial ban, as many fans speculated in their first interaction with the streamer.
Guru himself took to Twitter and exclaimed happiness for his unban on the platform. Fans were elated to see their favorite first-person shooter streamer return to the live-streaming platform.
SamitoFPS, a rank 1 Overwatch player, expressed his confusion regarding the streamers ban.
Guru had a witty reply lined up for this.
The streamer returned to his main Twitch channel on April 6, 2022, where he was seen livestreaming for around two hours, during which he provided a bit more information surrounding his brief suspension from the platform.
