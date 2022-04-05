"Look at that!": xQc accuses Izi Prime of stream sniping and getting an advantage in Call of Duty: Black Ops II

The unexpected drama started to build up when Felix "xQc" collided with Adin Ross' best friend, Izi Prime, during one of the latest livestreaming broadcasts. xQc had been busy establishing his dominance in the trending subreddit called r/place and dived into the fast-paced, FPS world of Call of Duty: Black Ops II for the final half of his stream.

During his time playing Call of Duty, the Canadian streamer noticed that one of the players, Izi Prime, was acting suspiciously. Trying to understand what Izi Prime was up to, the Twitch content creator realized that Izi had been stream sniping and cheating with the help of his chat to gain an unfair competitive advantage.

Calling out the unfair behavior on Izi Prime's part, xQc accused him of cheating when he called out his cheats by saying:

"Look at that! Look at the chat!"

xQc calls out Izi Prime's unsportsmanlike behavior on stream

VOD for the clip begins at 10:23:03; the first block quote starts from 10:19:18

The Twitch star had been livestreaming for around ten hours, where he dedicated a couple of initial hours trying to conquer the canvas of r/place. He has been on a crusade to make a huge mark on the subreddit since it went viral on April 1st, 2022.

He was then seen collaborating with other influential content creators like Adin Ross, Pokelawls and Moxxy. They all competed against each other in the fast pacing world of Call of Duty: Black Ops II. After playing the game for around two and a half hours, xQc started to feel something a bit off.

Several viewers on his Twitch chat started to notify the streamer that Izi Prime, a member of Adin Ross' team, had been seeking the help of his community to stream snipe to gain an unfair competitive advantage. The Canadian streamer started to spectate the former's stream to find the perfect moment to catch Izi Prime's antics.

After the final game ended and all the players sought to end the game, xQc said the following:

"GG's man. Well done. I figured if you read chat, there's no point we doubled, to be honest."

Adin Ross seemed to have taken the Twitch streamer's comments on a negative note and asked for proper credit for their victory. Adin tried to convince xQc that he had not been "reading" the chat. Following this, the Canadian streamer opened up Izi Prime's Twitch channel to prove his stance.

Going ahead with the subject, xQc said:

"Oh man. I mean, I don't know where you're (Izi Prime) looking at. You tell me bro. I mean, what are you looking at? Just tell me! Is it your phone? Is it your girl texting you, something like that? What are you looking at?! Just tell me, what are you looking at?"

Trying to intimidate Izi Prime to get a response from him, the Twitch content creator continued to poke and provoke him repeatedly by asking the same question. He continued:

"If you tell me where you're looking at, we'll do another one."

The voice room went silent for a couple of seconds, trying to understand what was happening. A small banter amongst the two groups started to erupt and both of them began to get into an argument.

xQc then opened up and provided his opinion regarding this whole controversy when he stated:

"No, because I don't want to go... dude, you'll get your reward, man. I just feel like it’s weird if you cheat to do it. Because I thought a clean match would be fun. I think it's more fun, especially if it's in-house and you guys are not randos and call you a bunch of b****es. Like, it's just a simple concept, isn't it?

After hearing what the Canadian livestreamer had to say, Izi Prime asked him how he knew about him cheating in-game. xQc pulled up the clip and said:

"Your chat spams right side, they put arrows, you look at chat and then you say both right sides with no info. I don't know."

Adin Ross and Izi Prime tried to clarify this accusation in the background. One of the statements that Izi Prime made after Felix was done presenting his stance was:

"I can't believe I am being accused of cheating, right?"

The conversation continued for five more minutes, following which Felix ended his stream and called in for the day.

Reddit reacts to the streamer drama

Viewers and audiences on Reddit had a polarizing reaction to the incident. Some people thought that xQc was in the wrong side, while others thought Izi Prime cheated his way through.

A few suggested that the Canadian livestreamer might have been trolling.

The Reddit thread on LSF started to gain traction almost instantly as more than 350 people commented in the first hour of its submission. It continues to gain more reaction from both the streamer's fanbase as they provide their take on the situation.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Srijan Sen