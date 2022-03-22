5 streamers who went missing without any trace

Being a YouTuber and a streamer means that content creators have to be constantly prevalent in the changing world of the internet. Having a huge public image can be a bit overwhelming for content creators, but they find a way or two to cope with it.

But there have been certain scenarios when a YouTuber went radio silent without any updates. While some remained missing, others came back to develop more content.

Streamers like Phantoml0rd and SkyDoesMinecraft who went off the grid

5) MissQGemini

At the start of the list sits Haley "MissQGemini," who was a Twitch streamer and a YouTuber. She gained a lot of media coverage due to a particularly controversial scandal.

MissQGemini was a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive streamer who was caught red-handed on stream after she loaded up a number of cheats for the game. Being defensive on the subject, MissQGemini blasted her viewers who had allegedly accused her of cheating.

After being exposed for cheating on stream, she went viral on every social media platform, after which she went missing. Her Twitch channel is no longer active and there has been no update on any of her other media handles.

4) Phantoml0rd

James "Phantoml0rd" was one of the founding streamers on Twitch who focused on playing the Massive Online Battle Arena - League of Legends. He then pivoted from playing League of Legends to gambling skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. He had a massive following on YouTube as well.

A number of controversies struck the streamer when it was revealed that he had been promoting gambling on a website that was co-owned by him. Phantoml0rd was subsequently banned on Twitch and stopped uploading content onto his YouTube channel as well.

He sued Twitch a number of times after which he went silent on all social media platforms, and in 2021 won one of the lawsuits filed against Twitch. His last video uploaded to YouTube was back in July 2016.

3) ZillianOP

One of the most well-known personalities present in the World of Warcraft sphere, Angel "ZillianOP" came under the radar when he was seen faking his disability live on stream.

After the shocking revelation about him lying about such a serious matter, ZillionOP went ghost and stopped maintaining his social media presence. He was permanently banned on Twitch and his partnership was revoked on the basis of fraud.

His final update on Twitter dates back to 2016 when he notified his followers about the stream.

He made a comeback in 2020, when it was seen that Zillian was streaming under a different account called "ItsBlooish." After a thread on Reddit went viral, his new account was banned too. Ever since then, the streamer has not been seen again.

2) Daequan Loco

Daequan Loco is one of the most popular Fornite YouTuber and Twitch streamer, is infamous for ghosting his fans and audience. After a hiatus of more than a hundred days, Daequan made a comeback in January 2022 and streamed for about a month.

February 11, 2022 was the final day where the streamer was seen going live on Twitch to play games. Ever since then, he has gone missing yet again and fans seem to have taken an offensive stance against him. It is yet to be seen if the former Team Solo Mid member will be seen again soon.

1) SkyDoesMinecraft

Adam "SkyDoesMinecraft" was one of the most influential and well-known Minecraft content creators who completely disappeared after it was revealed he had been abusing and manipulating his former partners.

After his former girlfriend Elizabeth (@Lizbuggie/Twitter) uploaded series of evidence against the YouTuber, a number of colleagues and friends came out and spoke about their experiences.

Some of the accusations were on the lines of him being abusive, manipulative and being an animal abuser. These serious accusations led to the former Minecraft YouTuber being canceled.

The aftermath of this series of accusations led to Adam vanishing from the internet. He has not provided any statement regarding in his defence so far.

