“They literally have no control over their lives”: HasanAbi reacts to YouTuber leaving Russia for streaming on YouTube

HasanAbi, one of the most popular political streamers on Twitch, was recently seen watching a video by the Russian YouTuber NFKRZ where the latter explained why he was leaving Russia.

Reacting to the ten-minute-long video, HasanAbi shared some thoughts about the lives of Russians after a number of sanctions were imposed following the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Known for his political views and commentary, the streamer said the following with regards to the current situation of the Russian people:

"F***ing crazy, dude, that, you know, these people have to like straight-up get f***ed for no reason. Like they have no control, they literally have no control over their lives, and they're f***ed."

HasanAbi shares his opinions regarding Russia and its people as he reacts to a YouTuber leaving the region

On March 20, 2022, YouTuber NFKRZ uploaded a video on his main channel where he addressed the current situation in Russia. Speaking about why he came to Tbilisi, Georgia, NFKRZ shed light upon the current events in Russia and spoke about how the sanctions had been affecting the daily lives of Russians.

Explaining the effects of the sanctions, NFKRZ mentioned:

"To be honest, because of these sanctions and everything, no matter what some people might tell you, they are very, very destructive for the Russian economy, okay? Like, in some regions of Russia, there's already like shortages of certain food products. For example, sugar and grains, and I feel like with the way Russia got cut off from everything, honestly from six months from now, it's going to probably get way worse."

Hasan then paused the video for a while in order to interact with the viewers in his chat and see what they had to say regarding the subject. After taking a look at the latest tweets by some influential politicians and analysts, the streamer soon returned to watch the remaining bits of the video.

HasabAbi said the following with regards to what might happen after the whole ordeal comes to an end:

"All right, um, like I said, I don't think it's appropriate or acceptable what they did before the invasion, but I understand why they're doing it after the invasion, but I also wonder if they will continue with that attitude. And yeah, I think they will. This is yet another instance of like my fears coming true where Ukraine will permanently become a more right-wing reactionary f***ing country in the aftermath of this war. and Russia is responsible for that, okay."

Continuing to talk about this topic, he said:

"It's not just western forces. Obviously, they're responsible as well, they bear some of the responsibility for it, but it's certainly Russia for invading Ukraine and making it f***ing worse, okay?

The streamer continued to react to the video when NFKRZ stated that close to thirty-thousand Russians had come to Tbilisi, Georgia in recent days. After spending almost thirty minutes on this topic, Hasan finished off watching the video by saying:

"First of all, that was NFKRZ, no f***ers, okay, currently out here, he's now in Georgia, and I hope he is all right."

Fans react to Hasan's opinions

Fans and audiences in the YouTube comment section seemed a bit polarized. Some hoped that NFKRZ would stay safe, and others poked fun at how HasanAbi always seemed to move away when the video was played.

Some positive reactions (Images via YouTube/HasanAbi Getting Away With It)

Some fans disagreed with the streamer and felt that Hasan's recent content has been underwhelming.

A few negative reactions (Images via YouTube/HasanAbi Getting Away With It)

HasanAbi is one of the most popular Twitch streamers and averages a massive viewership of 46k concurrent viewers. He is currently ranked the number four English streamer on Twitch.

