"90 percent of creators don't mind it": HasanAbi shrugs off latest react streamer drama

Hasan “HasanAbi” has weighed in on the latest react meta drama kicked off by DarkViberAU on Twitch. He laughed off the situation and pointed out that DarkViperAU once filed a DMCA takedown against a creator that “made him look bad.”

DarkViperAU's controversial tweet about the react meta drew a wide range of reactions. As more creators like HasanAbi join the discussion, the drama has come to be known as “ReactGate.” Hasan said:

“90 percent of creators don’t mind it. They like it when we’re watching their videos. I’m a content creator, and I love it when people react to my videos.”

HasanAbi doesn't think of this as a legitimate issue

It didn’t seem that HasanAbi knew much about DarkViperAU before this drama and outside the Australian streamer being featured on r/LivestreamFails.

“The only reason I know who this f**kin weirdo is, is because LSF a**-blasted him for s**ting on his own fan who beat him in the Grand Theft Auto V speedrun.”

Hasan’s latest video discussed the reaction content in detail, but when the drama initially kicked off, HasanAbi tweeted about the situation.

hasanabi @hasanthehun it’s wild that this is even a convo when most people love watching it, and the overwhelming majority of content creators (including myself) love when ppl react to whatever we make. it’s wild that this is even a convo when most people love watching it, and the overwhelming majority of content creators (including myself) love when ppl react to whatever we make. https://t.co/YCWkhphPud

He asserted that most content creators enjoyed seeing others react to their content and included himself in that group. HasanAbi also said he doesn’t watch content without permission.

“If I watch a content creator and they don’t want me to watch them… I immediately stop watching and say I’m sorry, and I never watch them again.”

HasanAbi's said that people who complain about his reaction content don't fully engage with his work. His channel hosts a lot of content. According to the streamer, any criticism of his work should consider the entire repertoire.

Instead, he said, such critics watch a compilation video on YouTube to form their opinion.

“You have a false notion that I do this thing where I play a video and move on.”

Hasan also reminded his critics that he does not pause videos while watching them, even if he gets up to walk around. The streamer said he values all content and is attentive.

patpat @pattypattv patpat @pattypattv Idk why but I felt like weighing in on this. I wholeheartedly agree that react content is an exploitation of labor. I also believe that, although he claims it was only a throwaway statement, comparing react content to SA is still an irresponsible and disgusting statement. 1/6 twitter.com/DarkViperAU/st… Idk why but I felt like weighing in on this. I wholeheartedly agree that react content is an exploitation of labor. I also believe that, although he claims it was only a throwaway statement, comparing react content to SA is still an irresponsible and disgusting statement. 1/6 twitter.com/DarkViperAU/st… @hasanthehun While, I agree content creators are often happy to have their content reacted to, I believe react content shouldn’t assume that the original CC consented to it. I think examples of when it’s appropriate include genuine criticism rather than the interest in an initial reaction. twitter.com/pattypattv/sta… @hasanthehun While, I agree content creators are often happy to have their content reacted to, I believe react content shouldn’t assume that the original CC consented to it. I think examples of when it’s appropriate include genuine criticism rather than the interest in an initial reaction. twitter.com/pattypattv/sta…

He claimed that the viewers are not bored when the streamer is absent from the screen. Hasan also ripped into DarkViperAU talking down to Charlie in the response videos.

“You f**kin’ clout goblin, dude! What a f**kin’ freak, dude! S**t! My lord, what a freak, dude!”

YouTube responds to Hasan’s “ReactGate” video

The YouTube comment section blew up. One user said that content creators being reacted to should be credited. React streamers end up exposing new content creators to different audiences.

The discussion of whether or not smaller streamers even lose money on this content was had (Image via Hasan's YouTube)

One of the content creators knows that small creators aren't going to get a bunch of organic views out of content creation, but that's not the goal (Image via Hasan's YouTube)

Another user pointed to compilation channels as being a massive issue. These YouTuber channels exist solely to compile another creator's content and profit from it. According to the comments section, these compilation channels seem to evade criticism that should be directed their way.

Permission was another hot topic in the thread (Image via Hasan's YouTube)

Another user pointed out that Hasan doesn't seem to take issue with compilation channels and they serve an essential purpose for the community. It is well-known within the community that Hasan would not react to a certain creator's content if said creator registered a grievance with Hasan.

According to one commenter, Hasan is okay with the clip channels that the above user mentioned (Image via Hasan's YouTube)

Some of the comments criticized Hasan's approach to his streaming content. Sometimes he plays a video and leaves for a bit. Users thought such a tactic should be amended because it is lazy. Others think Hasan is blinded by his ego.

Not everyone seems to agree with Hasan on the other hand (Image via Hasan's YouTube)

One commenter thinks the streamer is blinded by his ego (Image via Hasan's YouTube)

The debate surrounding the react meta isn't dying down anytime soon. As more streamers chime in, it will undoubtedly continue to be a central talking point on the platform.

Edited by Srijan Sen