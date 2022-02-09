“Because he is irrelevant now”: Mizkif says DarkViperAU’s controversial tweet was due to his dying numbers

Mizkif, the co-founder of OTK, had strong words for DarkViperAU given the latter's recent controversial tweets criticizing react streamers and making a baffling equation to validate his criticism.

“Because he is irrelevant and he’s p****d off.”

DarkViperAU compared react content creators and streamers to sexual abusers in his tweet. His tweets have since generated a lot of controversy. The Australian streamer also uploaded a Google document further explaining his stance.

In the tweet, DarkViperAU claimed that react streamers have stolen content worth more than a million dollars from other creators. He went on to claim that all react creators intend on causing harm.

How The React Grift Works By DarkViperAU

All reactors are bad people. They exploit others to benefit no one but themselves. Collectively they have stolen millions of dollars from actual creators and have stopped countless thousands from having a career

Mizkif takes a dig against DarkViperAU’s tweet

Earlier today, Matthew had been streaming for around six hours. He had been reacting to content sent to him by his audience and played some games. He watched a video by Moistcr1tikal, also known as Charlie, who had uploaded a video on his YouTube channel titled “Are react streamers bad people?” Charlie discussed DarkViperAU’s tweets.

When Mizkif started watching the 25-minute-long video, he quickly opened up the Twitch analytics and channel tracking website TwitchTracker. He filled in the DarkViperAU’s channel details and said:

“Oh. Its simple chat. We don't need to watch a video on this. This is why he is p****d.”

The streamer looked at the graphs representing DarkViperAU’s number of viewers and the stream time graph. It showed an ebb-and-flow of viewers and then a sudden decline in the number of average daily viewers which he received. Matthew continued by saying:

“It’s just that simple. I don't need a twenty-five minute video to tell me that he is p****d and irrelevant now. You’re at 4k or something, and you fell off hard.”

He then reads his chat for a few seconds to see what they’re saying. The streamer then finished off by saying:

“That’s just it. You fell off. You had something going. Bada-boom bada-bing and maybe moved to Austin, Texas, but that’s gonna do it.”

Matthew went on to watch Moistcr1tikal’s video about the topic and then soon after that, he was done streaming for the day.

Fans react to Mizkif’s take on DarkViperAU’s tweet

Fans and viewers on Reddit agreed with what Matthew had to say about DarkViperAU. Some fans also mentioned how Mizkif’s career took off because of reacting streamers.

Matthew is a 26-year-old Twitch streamer. He is known for his Just Chatting and IRL streams. He co-founded the streamer organization One True King (OTK). He currently has 1.7 million followers on his Twitch channel and gets around 32k daily average viewers.

