"Isn't Ireland next to Scotland?": Mizkif struggles to locate Scotland on the world map during GeoGuessr match

Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo had a moment to forget earlier today as he livestreamed his experience on geographic location guessing game GeoGuessr. The streamer was given a very easy location to guess but ended up struggling to find Scotland on the world map. Following this incident, hilarity ensued.

“Wait, wait, wait, what?! Isn't Ireland next to Scotland?”

Mizkif struggles to find Scotland on GeoGuessr

Mizkif was two hours into his stream and was playing the game GeoGuessr with his Twitch chat. Prior to that, he was reacting to videos sent by his viewers.

On GeoGuessr, the streamer had reached round six, which also happened to be a 'double damage' stage. He was thrust onto a road which had a number of cars on it. Without much fuss, the streamer managed to identify the location as the United Kingdom.

As he scouted the area and moved a bit ahead on the map, he came across a road sign which perfectly revealed the location for him. The road sign said “Welcome to Aberdeenshire” and mentioned the country as Scotland.

Despite the easy reveal, Mizkif went onto struggle whilst trying to find Scotland on the world map. Upon seeing the sign, he exclaimed:

“Aberdeenshire.. Scotland!”

He hovered over the map of the United Kingdom and Europe but struggled to mark out Scotland. He continued:

“Where’s Scotland? Is it Northern Ireland? I thought Scotland was some place!”

Feeling puzzled by his search, he stated:

“Wait, wait, wait, what? Isn't Ireland next to Scotland?”

He scouted all around the map of The United Kingdom and still wasn't able to find it. Frustrated, Mizkif then marked the location in Ireland and let out a wry smile. Despite the inaccuracy, he managed to score 2615 points in the round.

Fans react to Mizkif’s hilarious GeoGuessr round

Fans on Reddit were astonished to see how Mizkif was unable to accurately pinpoint Scotland on the world map. They shared a few words regarding the streamer's performance and geographical knowledge.

Suffice to say, Mizkif's antics during the game elicited a fair amount of reactions.

GeoGuessr is a web-based geographic exploration game created by Anton Wallén and released on May 9, 2013. Players must guess the location of the world using only the clues that are shown in the game.

The GeoGuessr community is close-knit and can be found on Reddit, YouTube, and Twitch, among other places. The site has a thriving esports scene, as well as a community of speed runners and record holders. Players fight for perfect scores on difficult game setups like No Moving or NMPZ (No Moving, Panning, or Zooming).

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul