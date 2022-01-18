"Clip it": NymN's random guess on GeoGuessr nets him a near-perfect score

Host of the NymN’s New Year’s Show, NymN’s random guess on GeoGuessr netted him a near perfect score.

NymN had been playing a game of GeoGuessr along with his chat when he randomly guessed the location of a park in Philadelphia. His guessed location was approximately 236 meters away from the actual location, which got him 4,999 points on GeoGuessr

"Oh my god! Oh my god! One point off from the random a** click! Clip it."

The game of GeoGuessr started with him trying to recognize a beach and a park which had a bronze statue of Rocky Balboa. As he was trying to guess the location, he noticed a viewer of his stream who was typing gibberish. Trying to understand what the chatter meant to say, he deduced that fan was either a bot or a troll.

"Option one - its some kind of a bot; Option two - someone is pretending to be the donkest bot ever; Option three - the dude's actually insane."

As he was talking with his chat about this so-called bot, he randomly placed his guess on Philadelphia as a location and boom, it turns out to be correct.

"Philadelphia lets go."

Once he locked his guess in, he himself got shocked by his random guess which was near perfect. He started talking to his chat and even asked them to clip it for him.

GeoGuessr is a web-based geographic exploration game created by Anton Wallén and released on May 9, 2013. Players must guess the location of the world using only the clues that are shown in the game.

The GeoGuessr community is close-knit and can be found on Reddit, YouTube, and Twitch, among other places. The site has a thriving Esports scene, as well as a community of speed runners and record holders. Players fight for perfect scores on difficult game setups like No Moving or NMPZ (No Moving, Panning, or Zooming).

NymN started his streaming career in 2015 and has 260k followers and around 10 million views on Twitch. He is famous for playing games like Minecraft. He is also famous for this yearly award show called NymN’s New Year’s Show where multiple awards are given for the Best Streamer of the Year, Best Clip of the Year, Best Pepega Moments of the Year and more.

