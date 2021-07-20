GTA 5 streamer tries new GeoGuessr for the Los Santos map

The popular location guessing game called GeoGuessr, which took the internet by storm, now has a GTA 5 version.

The original GeoGuessr was designed by a Swedish IT consultant, Anton Wallén and released in May 2013. The game uses a semi-randomized Google Street View location to offer a web-based discovery challenge. The players have to guess their location in the world from a picture using only the clues available.

Although this game has been around for a long time and has recently been offered in GTA 5. It encompasses locations in Los Angeles and California that are featured as part of GTA 5.

How to play GTA 5 GeoGuessr

Image via Reddit

Players need to create an account on the GeoGuessr website. Once the player has logged in with their username, on the landing page there are instructions to follow Franklin as he moves around town taking selfies. There are currently 106 available locations with a promise to add another 25 every Monday. Each round consists of 5 unique locations and the maximum score per round is 500 points. Players need to identify the location from the well-hidden clues in the picture.

As a hardcore GTA 5 enthusiast, one may feel confident about being able to do so with ease. However, one needs to be extremely astute and observant to pick up the clues from the image, as anyways half the image is Franklin himself.

Some popular streamers have already started streaming with this mod. In one such video uploaded by Hazardous a couple of days ago, he tried the GTA 5- GeoGuessr on the Los Santos map.

At the beginning of the video, he claims to know the Los Santos area like the back of his hand and is extremely confident that this would be a piece of cake for him. However, even he is stumped by most locations as the background appears very vague, say a coastline, until you are able to identify the intricate details in the image.

The degree of difficulty can be gaged by the fact that Hazardous manages to get a location right only by connecting the color of tiles in the picture to those of a building on the map.

