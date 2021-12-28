"The furries are popping off": Twitch streamer NymN finds out who is keeping his Discord server active

Twitch streamer Ellas "NymN" Mlayeh may not be very active on his Discord server. However, he recently found out that a very special group of people have continued to keep the server alive and bustling, which has made him quite delighted.

The popular streamer received a pleasant surprise when one of his fans cracked a joke about the server's activity involving furries. But it seems like the popular Twitch streamer enjoys seeing the server being kept alive by the community.

Twitch creator NymN finds out about Discord furries in his server

During a recent stream where he checked out his Reddit page r/RedditAndChill, fans gave a heads up to Twitch streamer NymN about his Discord server.

While the popular content creator streams every now and then on his Twitch channel, it seems like he hasn't been able to keep up with his Discord server.

The lack of activity from him should have caused the slow demise of his server. However, many noted that furries had taken over it. This phenomenon was brought to his attention through a Reddit post.

The Reddit post included a screenshot of a voice call on the popular platform, involving many from that mentioned community. Furry refers to a group of people who share an avid interest in anthropomorphic animal characters with human personalities and characteristics.

In the online world, furries are usually scorned by regular users, and the Reddit post seems to notfiy NymN regarding the server being taken over by the community.

However, it seems like the Twitch streamer enjoys seeing them on the server as they have helped him keep it alive.

"At least they are keeping it alive right? People keep saying that my Discord's dead. Hey look, it looks like the furries are popping off."

It seems like the furries have a huge supporter in Twitch streamer NymN. However, it remains to be seen if a large part of his community will echo the same sentiment.

