“I can’t do this”: Twitch streamer NymN hilariously struggles with the pronunciation of the word “Tiramisu”

Elias "NymN" Mlayeh cannot pronounce the word "Tiramisu" correctly and his struggle when he tried it was hilarious.

During a recent livestream on Twitch, NymN was streaming "Just Chatting" and watching episodes on MasterChef with his fans. Midway through the episode he took up the task of trying to pronounce the word "Tiramisu." He failed to do it correctly multiple times which resulted in a couple minutes of fun for his viewers.

The popular streamer gained notereity by playing games like Minecraft and The Witcher on livestreams. He also did a music-related series on his Twitch channel called "Radio Kappa." Nym does a variety of content on his streams these days and this time he was hanging out with his viewers watching Masterchef.

NymN talked about different slangs he picked up from watching shows on the internet and on TV. He told his viewers:

"I say 'do you reckon' a lot more

NymN then tried to pronounce the word "Tiramisu". He told his fans about how he struggled with the word. He then googled the word "Tiramisu" and heard the pronunciation online a few times. NymN then proceeded to try and give it a go at pronouncing the word himself. This led to his viewers witnessing him hilariously struggling at doing it.

The first time around, his pronunciation went wrong as Google suggested that he wasn't pronouncing the end part of the word correctly. As per Google, it was supposed to be pronounced as "suh". However, NymN did not give up. He tried to get it right by giving it another go. However, he didn't get it right at the next attempt either.

NymN got frustrated after giving the pronunciation a few tries. He got so annoyed that he threw a mini fit and started mocking Google for its pronunciation of the word. Viewers in the chat watched on and enjoyed a laugh as Nym grew increasingly irritated and started cursing at the screen. He shouted out in frustration:

"I can't do this.... F**k you!

After a few attempts the streamer shut the window down and continued with his episode of Masterchef.

The funny clip hit the LivestreamFails subreddit, where viewers who missed the stream can now enjoy watching NymN struggle to pronounce "Tiramisu."

