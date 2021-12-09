“She actually made sense”: Twitter left divided by AOC’s reasoning for not owning Bitcoin

Alexandria "AOC" Ocasio-Cortez has had her say on the matter of cryptocurrency. She revealed why she doesn't own any and Twitter saw mixed reactions on the matter.

During a Q&A on Instagram, the US politician, AOC, was asked by someone if she owns any cryptocurrency. The question was specifically about Bitcoin. One Instagram user asked AOC - "Do you invest in Bitcoin?". Her reply to it went viral on social media and the Twitter verse saw mixed reactions.

AOC reveals she doesn't invest in Bitcoin because she wants to do her job well

AOC told her followers on Instagram that she doesn't invest in any cryptocurrency. This was during a Q&A session with her followers on Instagram when a user asked her if she invested in any Bitcoin. AOC replied by telling the follower how she did not invest in any Bitcoin because she wanted to make sure she did her job "ethically."

AOC made it clear that she did not think it was a good idea for members of congress to hold any digital assets or tokens like Bitcoin. She explained the reasons behind it as she wrote:

"Because we have access to sensitive information and upcoming policy, I do not believe members of Congress should hold/trade individual stock and I choose not to hold any so I can remain impartial about policy making."

She also replied to the question by writing:

"The answer is no because I want to do my job as ethically and impartially as I can."

The story soon went viral on Twitter and other social media. Opinions started flying around. People shared their thoughts on the matter. Needless to say, the reactions to AOC's comments were pretty mixed.

Some were totally on-board with her take on cryptocurrency.

Edward Ongweso Jr @bigblackjacobin AOC is right. It's ridiculous that members of Congress are allowed to hold or trade financial products. They shouldn't be allowed to touch stocks, options, digital assets, crypto, or really anything that they use nonpublic information to profit from. vice.com/en/article/v7d… AOC is right. It's ridiculous that members of Congress are allowed to hold or trade financial products. They shouldn't be allowed to touch stocks, options, digital assets, crypto, or really anything that they use nonpublic information to profit from. vice.com/en/article/v7d…

People not always in agreement with AOC agreed with her in this particular matter.

One Twitter user noted that politicians should be able to do their job "ethically" regardless of their involvement in certain things.

Daniel Sulek @sulek_p @JStein_WaPo I respect the fact that she avoids any financial conflict of interest. That being said, I think politicians can hold #bitcoin and still do their job ethically because they can have skin in the game that is separate from the fiat system. @JStein_WaPo I respect the fact that she avoids any financial conflict of interest. That being said, I think politicians can hold #bitcoin and still do their job ethically because they can have skin in the game that is separate from the fiat system.

A Bitcoin advocate and Twitter user on the other hand shared her thoughts by saying that politicians should be encouraging and empowering people to use cryptocurrencies.

Natalie ₿runell @natbrunell @AOC says she doesn’t own #Bitcoin and shares why in her recent post. I think there’s hope here. AOC let’s chat about how Bitcoin can empower the people you represent by giving them a savings technology that builds wealth in an open-source global monetary network .@AOC says she doesn’t own #Bitcoin and shares why in her recent post. I think there’s hope here. AOC let’s chat about how Bitcoin can empower the people you represent by giving them a savings technology that builds wealth in an open-source global monetary network https://t.co/QOAYH04Chy

Another user shared similar opinions on the matter. They wrote about how it is important for politicians to advocate the utility of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin while still staying moral and doing their job well.

ItstheNFT4me @itstheNFT4me @natbrunell @AOC I appreciate her position but I’d rather have someone who has experience with btc,who can see it’s utility, making decisions that impact it’s regulation instead of those on the outside looking in. I think the intent of liberal lawmakers to even the playing field is helped by btc. @natbrunell @AOC I appreciate her position but I’d rather have someone who has experience with btc,who can see it’s utility, making decisions that impact it’s regulation instead of those on the outside looking in. I think the intent of liberal lawmakers to even the playing field is helped by btc.

Many users fell into the exact opposite camp as they outright thought it was a bad take.

blarneystonecereal @blarneycereal @JStein_WaPo I didn't think they allowed ethics in Congress. @JStein_WaPo I didn't think they allowed ethics in Congress.

BashCo @BashCo_ AOC saying she doesn't own Bitcoin in order to to avoid a conflict of interest is the same as politicians who want to ban guns yet have never owned one.



The result is an ignorant person attempting to restrict others from using tools they themselves are totally ignorant about. AOC saying she doesn't own Bitcoin in order to to avoid a conflict of interest is the same as politicians who want to ban guns yet have never owned one.The result is an ignorant person attempting to restrict others from using tools they themselves are totally ignorant about.

Safe to say, as much as people agreed with AOC's comments on the matter, there was a lot of sentiment online around the advocacy of the currency for the future.

