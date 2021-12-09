“She actually made sense”: Twitter left divided by AOC’s reasoning for not owning Bitcoin

Alexandria "AOC" Ocasio-Cortez has had her say on the matter of cryptocurrency. She revealed why she doesn't own any and Twitter saw mixed reactions on the matter.
During a Q&A on Instagram, the US politician, AOC, was asked by someone if she owns any cryptocurrency. The question was specifically about Bitcoin. One Instagram user asked AOC - "Do you invest in Bitcoin?". Her reply to it went viral on social media and the Twitter verse saw mixed reactions.
AOC reveals she doesn't invest in Bitcoin because she wants to do her job well
AOC told her followers on Instagram that she doesn't invest in any cryptocurrency. This was during a Q&A session with her followers on Instagram when a user asked her if she invested in any Bitcoin. AOC replied by telling the follower how she did not invest in any Bitcoin because she wanted to make sure she did her job "ethically."
AOC made it clear that she did not think it was a good idea for members of congress to hold any digital assets or tokens like Bitcoin. She explained the reasons behind it as she wrote:
"Because we have access to sensitive information and upcoming policy, I do not believe members of Congress should hold/trade individual stock and I choose not to hold any so I can remain impartial about policy making."
She also replied to the question by writing:
"The answer is no because I want to do my job as ethically and impartially as I can."
The story soon went viral on Twitter and other social media. Opinions started flying around. People shared their thoughts on the matter. Needless to say, the reactions to AOC's comments were pretty mixed.
Some were totally on-board with her take on cryptocurrency.
People not always in agreement with AOC agreed with her in this particular matter.
One Twitter user noted that politicians should be able to do their job "ethically" regardless of their involvement in certain things.
A Bitcoin advocate and Twitter user on the other hand shared her thoughts by saying that politicians should be encouraging and empowering people to use cryptocurrencies.
Another user shared similar opinions on the matter. They wrote about how it is important for politicians to advocate the utility of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin while still staying moral and doing their job well.
Many users fell into the exact opposite camp as they outright thought it was a bad take.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Safe to say, as much as people agreed with AOC's comments on the matter, there was a lot of sentiment online around the advocacy of the currency for the future.