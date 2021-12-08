"Not afraid of s**t": Nmplol experiences instant regret on Z1: Battle Royale

Nick "Nmplol" Polom experienced an episode of instant regret in a recent popular survival shooter, Z1: Battle Royale.

During a recent Twitch stream, Nmplol was playing the online game Z1: Battle Royale when he decided to call out the other players in the game. What happened next was pretty hilarious as seconds after him doing it, he got shot down and killed by an enemy player.

Nmplol gets killed on Z1: Battle Royale seconds after calling out the other players

Nmplol played Z1: Battle Royale during one of his most recent routine streams. The stream involved many funny moments, but none more than when he got killed a few seconds after some smug comments.

The incident occurred pretty early in the game. Nmplol hadn't registered a kill yet. He was equipping himself with armor and was healing himself when he decided to show off to his viewers how ready he was to take on the enemy players. He said in the game:

"I'm ready, dude. Bring it on, huh.. bring it on pu****s, I'm ready

Next was a hilarious series of events that was a great watch for the viewers but unfortunate for the player. He expressed how he was ready and raring to go as he told his viewers:

"I'm not afraid of s**t

As soon as he uttered those words, bullets started flying around him. Startled by a sudden barrage of shots, Nmplol scrambled to try and get his player to safety. He started running around, not knowing where to go or hide to save his player from getting shot. He repeatedly asked the enemy players to "chill" as he tried to find cover.

Nmplol finally found a spot behind a tree to hide. However, he wasn't aware that an enemy was right there waiting for him. As Nmplol got to the tree, the enemy player came around with a shotgun and started shooting at Nmplol's player. It took a total of two shots from the shotgun for the enemy to put down Nmplol, who had just seconds ago told everyone how ready he was to win the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Nmplol couldn't do anything as he was in the process of reloading his gun. His player was killed, and he didn't even put up a fight. He had just been made to eat his own words as he placed 72nd in the game only seconds after calling others in the game out. If there was ever a perfect example of instant regret, this was it.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar