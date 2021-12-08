"Absolutely clutch": Tyler1 goes berserk while watching someone win the Z1 Battle Royale money match

Tyler "Tyler1" Steinkamp went berserk while watching a player clutch an insane win in his Z1 Battle Royale money match.

During a recent Twitch stream, Tyler1 organized a money match and watched the players battle it out in Z1 Battle Royale. The game turned out to be highly engaging, with a player grabbing a narrow victory at the end. This made Tyler1 get off his chair and repeatedly jump in excitement.

Tyler1 went into celebration overdrive after witnessing a clutch play

Tyler1 spectated another player's win after being knocked out of Z1 Battle Royale during one of his routine Twitch streams. He witnessed an insane clutch play by cheesehead246, who narrowly escaped the jaws of defeat.

Tyler1, who watched the game intensely, saw cheesehead246 make a brilliant play. The player was one of the last two left on the map. He was in a tough spot because he was close to being gassed out with nowhere to run.

To Tyler1's amazement, cheesehead246 threw a grenade and went on the offense. He sealed victory with an impeccable headshot that took out the opponent - "krazyblizzard."

Tyler1, who saw the whole play, was so impressed that he jumped out of his seat and moved around in excitement. He was so dazzled by the win that his mic began clipping because he couldn't stop vocally celebrating the intense play:

"Oh my god cheesehead f***ing takes down krazyblizzard with the f***ing gas pushing him. With the sniper f***ing headshot."

The victory was even sweeter for cheesehead246 as he won a money match organized by Tyler1. The winner of this particular game was awarded a grand prize of $20, a gifted sub, and a shoutout.

Tyler1 decided to play Z1 Battle Royale after quite some time. It was slightly frustrating for him as he got into a few crowded lobbies. He was being stream-sniped by multiple players throughout. This made him angry and the game became less enjoyable for him.

After a few incidents where Tyler1 got killed by stream-snipers, he decided to give up and just spectated the players instead. This was when he decided to make it a money match for people still alive in the game.

Edited by Srijan Sen