"This guy is in tears": Tyler1 amuses himself watching a League of Legends player narrowly missing Challenger

During a recent livestream, Tyler "Tyler1" Steinkamp watched a League of Legends streamer, "JohnnyFastTV", miss Challenger by three minutes.

Tyler1 was doing a League of Legends livestream recently, during which he made his way onto another player's twitch stream. Johnny was on the brink of making it to Challenger, but missed out on it by a very small margin, causing Tyler1 to go into hysterics.

Tyler1 laughs at League of Legends' "JohnnyFastTV" getting a meltdown after just missing out on Challenger

During his routine League of Legends' Twitch streams, Tyler1 spectated another streamer by the name of "JohnnyFastTV". Johnny was on his way to Challenger as he needed one win, but somehow ended up missing out on it just minutes before the season ended.

Tyler1 started laughing after seeing him distraught by his narrow loss. The streamer then went on to explain to his viewers what he would've done if he was on the enemy team:

"I don't care bro. If I'm not getting Challenger, you're not getting Challenger."

The loss left "JohnnyFastTV" crying out loud on the stream, banging his controller out of frustration. Tyler1 continued to laugh while witnessing the meltdown on stream and spoke about how badly the loss had hurt the streamer:

"This guy is in tears. Dude, this could be me bro."

The reason the League of Legends streamer "JohnnyFastTV" was so upset was because there were only three minutes remaining before the season ended.

He was in Master tier and almost made his way into Challenger but missed out by a very small margin. He only needed one win to make it in, but missed out as he did not have enough League Points (LP) when the ladder last updated.

The clip where Tyler1 reacted to the incident made it onto the LivestreamFail reddit page. When fans saw the clip, it sparked a conversation about the game in the comments. Some fans wrote about the best ways to get Challenger, while others talked about the difficulties involved.

One fan shared how it was important to maintain a high LP throughout to climb to Challenger.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Other commenters expressed their disappointment about the long wait times in Challenger queues.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan