League of Legends Arcane’s success exploded the pick rates for Jayce and Vi

Arcane’s first episode featured on November 6 after the finals of the League of Legends Worlds 2021.

Since that day, the pick rates for Jayce and Vi have been increasing steadily. However, in the past few days, their pick rates have literally exploded, especially after the release of their Arcane-themed skins.

Wickd @Wickdlol Vi, Jayce and Jinx skyrocket in pick rate after Arcane



This truly shows the power of building out an entire universe Vi, Jayce and Jinx skyrocket in pick rate after ArcaneThis truly shows the power of building out an entire universe https://t.co/CWy2bmAQY8

Jayce and Vi were never fan-favorite champions. The former is hard to play, and Vi is not very viable. However, once League of Legends fans saw them on Arcane, they felt a deep connection to these champions, leading to their increased pick rates.

Jayce and Vi’s popularity rose massively in League of Legends, thanks to Arcane

Jayce is a tough champion to play. As a result, very few players prefer him in solo queue lobbies. He has been more popular in professional play than ranked lobbies in League of Legends.

Vi, on the other hand, is not a very viable champion. Other junglers perform better than her, and she can be countered very easily, especially in high-level lobbies. Vi only works sometimes in low-level games, as users do not know how to play against her.

Full Metal Jayce @FMJayce Jayce Pick Rate On November 7th Is 2.85%

Jayce Pick Rate As Of November 9th Is 9.48%



Jayce Win Rate On November 7th Was 45.59%

Jace Win Rate As Of November 9th Is 44.30%



I'm like 90% sure at this rate his win rate will be sub 43% Within A Weeks Time. Jayce Pick Rate On November 7th Is 2.85% Jayce Pick Rate As Of November 9th Is 9.48%Jayce Win Rate On November 7th Was 45.59%Jace Win Rate As Of November 9th Is 44.30%I'm like 90% sure at this rate his win rate will be sub 43% Within A Weeks Time. https://t.co/FbZSn68GTT

However, Riot Games gave away both Vi and Jayce for free to League of Legends players. They also gave away free Arcane-themed skins for both, resulting in gamers getting super excited and starting to play these champions.

Apart from that, their depictions in Arcane have shown a new side of those champions that fans never knew. This has been especially true for Vi, who has gained a massive fanbase, including both casuals and professional players.

The players’ connection with these champions has led to an increasing pick-rate despite knowing their performances lead to losses. Jinx, Vi, Viktor, Jayce, and other Arcane representatives are available in the free champion rotation within League of Legends.

BOT_WR_LOL @bot_wr_lol Vi is the rank: 12 at the JUNGLE lane with a 51.00% win rate, 4.5% pick rate and 1.1% ban rate in 5,369 matches Vi is the rank: 12 at the JUNGLE lane with a 51.00% win rate, 4.5% pick rate and 1.1% ban rate in 5,369 matches https://t.co/6JhixPn159

Therefore, everyone who loves a certain character in Arcane can try them out in League of Legends without any problem. Jinx and Caitlyn also saw an increased pick-rate. However, it is still not as high compared to Vi and Jayce.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Both Jinx and Caitlyn will be receiving Arcane-themed skins in the coming weeks. Hence, it is only a matter of time before they get similar treatment to Vi and Jayce.

Edited by Ravi Iyer