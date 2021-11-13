An in-depth guide to League of Legends' new Avatar Creator

League of Legends recently released a new feature on their website called Avatar Creator.
This feature helps players build a unique character that they can share on social media and show to their friends. The Avatar Creator feature is currently accessible from the website only and involves quite a lot of steps.
Players can select faces, facial hair, eyes, nose, lips and a wide variety of customizable options. This is quite a unique feature and it will give players something new to have fun with.
League of Legends’ Avatar Creator, step-by-step guide
The Avatar Creator is not very complicated to use. In fact, it is quite self-explanatory. However, players might still find it confusing at times considering the sheer number of options that have been included in it.
Currently, it does not have any particular use as it seems. It only allows players to make a custom character and share it on places like Instagram. However, the League of Legends community is quite unique and players will find a lot of scope to be creative with it.
The following guide will provide a step-by-step walkthrough into every new sub-feature that has been provided to the players. It is vital to note that players need to log in to their account on the website to avail all options.
Avatar Creator Guide
Step 1: Choose a model for the character.
Step 2: Choose a face for the character
Step 3: Choose the style of the ear
Step 4: Choose a nose for the character
Step 5: Choose Lips for the character
Step 6: Choose eyes for the character
Step 7: Choose eyebrows for the character
Step 8: Choose glasses/masks for the character
Step 9: Choose facial marks for the character
Step 10: Choose hair for the character
Step 11: Choose extensions to the hair
Step 12: Choose facial hair
Step 13: Choose primary apparel for the character
Step 14: Choose a secondary apparel for the character
Step 15: Choose armor for the character
Step 16: Choose a head-piece
Step 17: Choose a weapon
Step 18: Choose an earring
Step 19: Choose a facial piercing
Step 20: Choose a background
Step 21: Finalize
It is important to note that players can skip any step if they want. Apart from that, the number of options in each step are quite enormous. Therefore, there is a lot of freedom in terms of customization.