An in-depth guide to League of Legends' new Avatar Creator

League of Legends recently released a new feature on their website called Avatar Creator.

This feature helps players build a unique character that they can share on social media and show to their friends. The Avatar Creator feature is currently accessible from the website only and involves quite a lot of steps.

Players can select faces, facial hair, eyes, nose, lips and a wide variety of customizable options. This is quite a unique feature and it will give players something new to have fun with.

League of Legends’ Avatar Creator, step-by-step guide

The Avatar Creator is not very complicated to use. In fact, it is quite self-explanatory. However, players might still find it confusing at times considering the sheer number of options that have been included in it.

Currently, it does not have any particular use as it seems. It only allows players to make a custom character and share it on places like Instagram. However, the League of Legends community is quite unique and players will find a lot of scope to be creative with it.

The following guide will provide a step-by-step walkthrough into every new sub-feature that has been provided to the players. It is vital to note that players need to log in to their account on the website to avail all options.

Avatar Creator Guide

Step 1: Choose a model for the character.

Selecting a model (Image via League of Legends)

Step 2: Choose a face for the character

Face model for the character (Image via League of Legends)

Step 3: Choose the style of the ear

Choosing an ear (Image via League of Legends)

Step 4: Choose a nose for the character

Choosing the nose (Image via League of Legends)

Step 5: Choose Lips for the character

Choosing lips (Image via League of Legends)

Step 6: Choose eyes for the character

Choosing eyes (Image via League of Legends)

Step 7: Choose eyebrows for the character

Choosing eyebrows (Image via League of Legends)

Step 8: Choose glasses/masks for the character

Choosing glasses/face masks for the character (Image via League of Legends)

Step 9: Choose facial marks for the character

Choosing facial marks (Image via League of Legends)

Step 10: Choose hair for the character

Choosing hair (Image via League of Legends)

Step 11: Choose extensions to the hair

Choosing extension for hair (Image via League of Legends)

Step 12: Choose facial hair

Choosing facial hair (Image via League of Legends)

Step 13: Choose primary apparel for the character

Choosing primary apparel (Image via League of Legends)

Step 14: Choose a secondary apparel for the character

Choosing secondary apparel (Image via League of Legends)

Step 15: Choose armor for the character

Choosing armor (Image via League of Legends)

Step 16: Choose a head-piece

Choosing a head-piece (Image via League of Legends)

Step 17: Choose a weapon

Choosing a weapon (Image via League of Legends)

Step 18: Choose an earring

Choosing an earring (Image via League of Legends)

Step 19: Choose a facial piercing

Choosing a facial piercing (Image via League of Legends)

Step 20: Choose a background

Choosing a background (Image via League of Legends)

Step 21: Finalize

Click on the finish button to finalize (Image via League of Legends)

It is important to note that players can skip any step if they want. Apart from that, the number of options in each step are quite enormous. Therefore, there is a lot of freedom in terms of customization.

