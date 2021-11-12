×
Create
Notifications

Burger King celebrates League of Legends’ Arcane with menu dedicated to characters from the show

Burger King&rsquo;s Arcane-themed menu is just a tiny example of the show&rsquo;s impact across the world (Image via League of Legends and Getty Images)
Burger King’s Arcane-themed menu is just a tiny example of the show’s impact across the world (Image via League of Legends and Getty Images)
Rishov "Vergil" Mukherjee
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 12, 2021 11:16 AM IST
Feature

Riot Games’ latest animated series, Arcane, has taken over not just the League of Legends community but the entire world, it seems.

One of the biggest fast-food chains globally, Burger King has recently put an Arcane-themed menu at its restaurants. However, it is essential to note that this special menu is currently available only in Portugal and Spain.

¡Llega el #MenúArcane junto a @burgerking_es y @MagnumSpain! 🍔🍟🍨Disfrutad de #Arcane mientras os coméis un menú dedicado a alguno de sus protagonistas. Con cada menú conseguiréis recompensas en #LeagueOfLegends 👉 bit.ly/3kslaqC https://t.co/DoPXwjrIpj

It is unclear if they will bring it to the rest of the world. In either case, this is nothing but a massive achievement for Riot Games as League of Legends is reaching out to every corner of the world.

League of Legends players will get in-game rewards for Arcane-themed orders from Burger King

Riot worked very hard to make sure that Arcane became a huge success. Since the announcement, they have invested heavily in marketing. The company has advertised the show in places like Burj Khalifa and Moscow, to the point where it became a community meme.

The Arcane-themed menu as shown on the Spanish Burger King website (Image via Burger King)
The Arcane-themed menu as shown on the Spanish Burger King website (Image via Burger King)

However, since the first episode of Arcane aired on Netflix, people have forgotten about that. They became invested in the show’s brilliance and felt excited seeing their favorite League of Legends characters come to life.

Therefore, to celebrate that, one of the biggest food chains in the world, Burger King, came up with a surprise. They introduced a menu in their stores in Spain and Portugal with orders dedicated to the show’s characters.

They have also collaborated with League of Legends so that if players order, they get in-game rewards. The rewards primarily include chests, keys, and skins for Irelia and Yasuo.

¿Con mucho hype por Arcane? Ekko Ekko EkkoEsta pedazo de figura del chico 🤷🏼‍♂️ que quebró el tiempo ⏳ puede ser tuya 😎➡️ Sigue a @burgerking_es y a @MagnumSpain 🔁 Haz RT⬇️ Menciona qué campeón de @lol_es te gustaría tener en los #MenuArcane https://t.co/SJn3rMdSsM

Unfortunately, these rewards are not available for people worldwide. If this small venture is a success, Burger King might be bringing it to fans all across Europe and North America.

However, this small celebration shows the reach of League of Legends. Arcane not only touched the lives of LoL fans but also affected those who were never involved in this game.

Everyone across the world knows about Jinx, Vi, Caitlyn, and Jayce at this point, and that is something that should make Riot proud. Hopefully, Riot Games will keep building unique stories and developing projects that will continue to influence people’s lives in a good way.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी