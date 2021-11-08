League of Legends' new Avatar Creator: Release date and more

League of Legends has been introducing a lot of cool features, along with celebrations, for Arcane as well as their upcoming pre-season 2022.

Avatar Creator is one such feature that will be added to the game from November 12. Players will be able to build their own custom character and add that as an Avatar to the game.

While not a lot of information has been provided, the fundamentals are sort of understandable.

It seems like a toned down version of character creation in RPG games, content that will definitely be exciting for fans. Until now, players only had the option to choose the default Avatars within the game, but it seems to change in a few days time.

Everything League of Legends' fans need to know regarding the Avatar Creator feature

There is a countdown timer on the official website and players can estimate the release date and time for Avatar Creator in League of Legends. As per the current status, it should be added to the game by November 12, 2021.

Since Avatar Creator is a brand new add-on and will become available on November 12, more information is expected to be released in the interim. At present, it is known that players will be able to add custom hairstyles and armor to their new avatars.

It is still unknown whether it will have face creation or whether players will have to use the pre-given faces. As of now, the website says the following:

“Ever wondered what you’d look like in the world of Runeterra? Or maybe you are looking to get dressed up for the Arcane celebration? Well, look no further. With the hoards of hairstyles, accessories, armor, backgrounds, and more found in League of Legends' Avatar Creator, the possibilities are endless. The wardrobe opens soon, so stay tuned.”

This is a really interesting feature as it will bring out the artistic side of the community. Since the website says that there are going to be a lot of possibilities, it must mean that players will be allowed to create new and unique characters. As such, it will help dedicated players in attracting everyone’s attention.

Hopefully, this is not the end, and League of Legends will keep adding more customizable features to it, continuously refreshing the game. However, that is just wishful, but probable thinking at this time.

The prospect of making an Avatar that looks different from nine other people within a game is definitely an exciting prospect.

