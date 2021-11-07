How to get free Arcane themed skins for Jayce, Caitlyn, Vi and Jinx in League of Legends

Arcane, the new animated series based on the League of Legends universe, has officially been released worldwide.

Riot Games announced quite a while back that along with Arcane they will also release free skins for Jayce, Jinx, Vi, and Caitlyn. All of these skins will be based on the looks of the champions, as shown within the Netflix animated series by Riot Games.

Fans will also have a chance to obtain the champions in case they do not own them. This is a nice move by Riot Games, considering Arcane has been one of the most anticipated projects by the company.

It is an especially nice way to thank the fans who have not only played the game for so long, but also helped to make Arcane a huge success on the day of release.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding redeemable free skins for their favorite champions from Arcane

The skins for Jayce, Vi, Jinx, and Caitlyn in League of Legends will be available on different dates across the month of November. Not only will it cover the Arcane series, but it will also cover the pre-season 2022 launch. Caitlyn is set to get a full Visual Graphics Update which means her skin will come along with the changes.

Apart from that, fans who do not own the champions will get to unlock them through missions. The skins for the champions will be tied to those missions as well. It is pretty straightforward and will only take a couple of games to obtain.

Splash Art and the mission details for the various skins have been provided below. The date of release has also been provided.

1) Arcane Jayce

Arcane Jayce (Image via League of Legends)

Mission: Win a Game or Play 3 Games

Unlock: Jayce Champion and Arcane Jayce Skin

Release Date: November 8, 2021

2) Arcane Vi

Arcane Vi (Image via League of Legends)

Mission: Win a Game or Play 3 Games

Unlock: Vi Champion and Arcane Vi skin

Release Date: November 15, 2021

3) Arcane Caitlyn

Arcane Caitlyn (Image via League of Legends)

Mission: Win a Game or Play 3 Games

Unlock: Caitlyn Champion + Arcane Caitlyn skin

Release: November 22, 2021

4) Arcane Jinx

Arcane Jinx (Image via League of Legends)

Mission: Win a Game or Play 3 Games

Unlock: Jinx Champion + Arcane Jinx Skin

Release: November 24, 2021

It is important to remember that all of these champions, as well as the skins, will be permanent once players unlock them. However, the expiry date for the skins is December 10, after which the skins will be available in-store for purchase. Therefore, it is imperative that players get them before they get locked behind a paywall.

