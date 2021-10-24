Massive Cloud Drake buffs and Everfrost rework hit the League of Legends Preseason 12 PBE cycle

League of Legends preseason 12 is right around the corner, and while Riot Games did list out some expected updates for the patch, there were a few changes that did go undocumented.

There is one of the more significant changes that the League of Legends developers failed to mention. These tweaks hitting the PBE test servers are the massive boost that the Cloud Drake and the Cloud soul will be getting.

In the above post, the Redditor documented the Cloud Drake buff that hit the PBE, along with the rework that Everfrost might receive in terms of recipe and base stats.

However, the changes mentioned are only for the PBE server and should not be considered the official updates to hit patch 11.23. Riot will be playing around with lots of ideas in the test server, and not all of them will be making their way to the final patch.

No Ultimate Ability Haste with Massive Cloud Drake in League of Legends preseason 12

In the new League of Legends PBE update, the Cloud Drake no longer provides players with Ultimate Ability Haste.

Instead, it will offer +3.5% out of combat movement speed and +3.5% Slow Resistance, giving the drake a significant amount of power boost.

Cloud Drake has been one of the most underwhelming dragons in LoL. It has one of the lowest win rates and does not impact the game state as much as the Infernal, Mountain, and the Ocean Drake.

Everfrost, on the other hand, is 400 gold cheaper and can be directly built from a Ruby Crystal instead of going into the Kindlegem. Everfrost’s base AP also got nerfed a bit, and it will be toned down from 80 AP to 70 AP, with the mythic passive going from 15 AP per legendary item to 10 AP.

The build path for Everfrost will be the same as the Crown of the Shattered Queen, and the Redditor feels that the item will now be viable on a lot of enchanter supports, especially with the new Glacial Augment rework.

League of Legends’s preseason 12 update is scheduled to go live on November 17, with patch 11.23.

