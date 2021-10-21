League of Legends preseason 12: All upcoming changes, release date, and more

League of Legends preseason 12 is expected to go live on November 17, with patch 11.24, the second-to-last update of the year.

In a recent tweet, the League of Legends developers provided players with insights into some of the changes they can look forward to once the update drops.

There will be significant tweaks to some Legendary and Mythic items in the new season as Riot Games will make mage and tank builds much more versatile than they used to be.

Two new dragons will also be dropping in, and the Hextech and Chemtech drakes will be adding their unique soul and map changes to the game, which will shake up League of Legends’ current game state.

Some of the Keystone runes will also be tweaked, while an updated “catch-up” Bounty System is in the works as well.

Here is a list of all the changes Riot Games have planned for League of Legends preseason 12.

What to look forward to in League of Legends preseason 12

1) Items

Crown of the Shattered Queen

70 ability power

250 health

600 mana

20 ability haste

You are Safeguarded, reducing incoming damage by 50 percent. Safeguard persists for 1.5 seconds after taking champion damage

While Safeguarded, gain 10 to 40 ability power (by level)

(Regain safeguard if you haven’t taken champion damage for 40 seconds)

Mythic passive: One percent movement speed and 50 health

Evenshroud

200 Health

20 Ability Haste

30 Armor

30 Magic Resist

Repentance: After immobilizing champions or being immobilized, cause that target and all nearby enemies to Repent increasing the damage they take by 12 percent for five seconds

Mythic passive: Grants all other Legendary items five armor and magic resist

Frostfire Gauntlet

350 health

25 armor

25 magic resist

20 ability haste

Immolate: Taking or dealing damage causes you to begin dealing 12 + one percent bonus magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 25 percent against minions and 150 percent against jungle monsters) for three seconds

Snowbind: Attacks create a frost field for 1.5 seconds and deal magic damage to all enemies in the area. Enemies that move across the field are slowed

Mythic passive: Grants all other Legendary items 100 Health and six percent size

Turbo Chemtank

350 health

25 armor

25 magic resist

20 ability haste

Active – Supercharged: Grants 40 percent movement speed towards enemies or enemy turrets for four seconds. Once near an enemy (or after four seconds) a shockwave is emitted that slows nearby champions by 50 percent for 1.5 seconds (90 seconds cooldown)

Refuel: Moving and dealing damage fills up the Chemtank. At 100 stacks, your next basic attack deals magic damage to all nearby enemies (increased by 25 percent against minions and 175 percent against jungle monsters)

Mythic passive: Grants all other legendary items five ability haste and 50 health

Winters Approach

400 health

500 mana

15 ability haste

Awe: Gain bonus health equal to eight percent mana

Mana Charge: Strike a target with an ability or attack to consume a charge and gain three bonus mana, doubled if the target is a champion. Grants a maximum of 360 mana at which point this item transforms into Fimbulwinter

Fimbulwinter

400 health

860 mana

15 ability haste

Awe: Gain bonus health equal to eight percent mana

Everlasting: Immobilizing or slowing (melee only) an enemy champion consumes three percent of current mana and grants a shield for three seconds, absorbing damage. The shield is increased by 80 percent if more than one enemy is nearby

Axiom Arc

55 attack damage

10 lethality

25 ability haste

Refresh: Whenever a champion dies within three seconds of having a damaged them, refund 25 percent of your ultimate ability’s total cooldown

Shadowflame

80 ability power

250 health

Damage to champions benefits from 10 to 20 magic penetration based on the target’s current health. (Max value at 1,000 or less health, minimum value at 2,500 or more health)

Gain the max penetration if the target was recently affected by shields

Cosmic Drive

60 ability power

250 health

30 ability haste

Five percent movement speed

After damaging champions with three separate attacks or spells, gain 30 percent movement speed decaying to 15 percent) and 40 ability power until leaving combat

Horizon Focus

110 ability power

150 health

Now also includes slows to trigger Horizon Focus. (Rylai’s Crystal Scepter also works)

Demonic Embrace

60 ability power

450 health

Dealing ability damage burns enemies for 2/1.2 percent max health magic damage every second for four seconds.

Convert two percent of your bonus health to ability power

Seraph’s Embrace

80 ability power

860 mana

250 health

Gain ability haste equal to 1.3 percent bonus mana

Restore Health equal to 40 percent of mana spent, up to 25 to 50 + 10 percent ability power per cast

(Toggles can restore the same amount per one second)

Force of Nature

350 health

70 magic resist

Five percent movement speed

Absorb: Taking magic damage from enemy champions grants a stack of Steadfast (max six). Enemy immobilizing effects grant an additional two stacks

Dissipate: While at six stacks of Steadfast, take 20 percent reduced magic damage and gain 10 percent increased movement speed

Knight’s Vow

400 health

10 ability haste

150 percent base health regen

Active – Pledge: Designate an ally who is Worthy

Sacrifice: While your Worthy ally is nearby, redirect 10 percent of damage they take to you and heal for eight percent of the damage dealt by your Worthy ally to champions. If they have less than 30 percent health the damage reduction is increased to 20 percent

Abyssal Mask

400 health

30 magic resist

10 ability haste

Unmake: Curse nearby enemy champions, reducing their magic resist. For each cursed enemy, gain seven magic resist

2) Runes

Lethal Tempo

Gain attack speed for six seconds when striking at least one enemy champion with each attack. This effect stacks up to six times

While this effect is at its cap, also gain attack range and increase your attack speed cap to 3.0

Glacial Augment

Immobilizing an enemy champion will cause three glacial rays to emanate from them towards you and other nearby champions, creating frozen zones for a few seconds that slow enemies for 40 percent and reduce their damage by 15 percent against your allies (not including yourself)

First Strike

Damaging an enemy champion with an attack or ability before they do so grants five gold and First Strike for three seconds, causing your attacks or abilities to deal 12 percent extra damage against champions, and granting 100 percent (70 percent for ranged units) of that damage dealt as gold

3) Objective Bounties

Baron/Elder Dragon – 500g

Dragon/Rift Herald – 500g

Outer turret – 250g

Inner turret – 400g

Base turret – 400g

As the losing team falls farther behind, these base amounts can increase by up to an additional 60 percent

Objective Bounties have a 15 second warning period when coming online and a 15 second lingering duration when falling off. This time can be extended if the losing team remains in combat with an active Objective Bounty

4) Dragons

Chemtech dragon

Standard buff

Grants bonus damage against enemies with more current health than you (up to a five percent increase in damage per stack)

Dragon Soul

When a team obtains the Chemtech dragon soul, they receive a buff that grants them a brief second life after they die

Terrain

When the terrain transforms for the Chemtech dragon, gas zones emerge in four jungle locations. Gas zones camouflage any champion within the zone. Camouflaged enemies are not revealed by regular vision wards, but are revealed by control wards, Scryer’s Blooms, and other things that reveal invisible units

Hextech dragon

Standard buff

Grants attack speed and ability haste to the team that delivers the killing blow (five ability haste and five percent attack speed per stack)

Dragon Soul

When a team obtains the Hextech dragon soul, they gain a unique ability that adds a chain lightning slow to their basic attacks and abilities, with a moderate cooldown

Terrain

When the terrain transforms for the Hextech dragon, pairs of Hex-gates appear across the map which allow champions to quickly travel from one location to the paired counterpart. Hex-gates are activated with a brief channel (that can be interrupted by stuns or damage) before rapidly transporting a player across the map to the corresponding Hex-gate

