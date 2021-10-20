League of Legends pre-season 2022: All upcoming legendary and mythic items

League of Legends pre-season 2022 is set to arrive along with patch 11.23.

Along with this patch, Riot Games will introduce brand new items meant explicitly for assassins, supports, tanks, and mages. Riot mentioned a few months back that they wanted to provide more freedom when it came to legendary items for tanks, mages, and assassins.

Therefore, League of Legends’ pre-season 2022 is set to introduce a total of six items to the game that will increase the options available to the above-mentioned classes. It is tough to mention whether these items will switch the meta completely or whether these will make a few champions viable.

Details regarding the upcoming items, including their functionality, have been provided below.

Six new items are coming to League of Legends for tanks, assassins, mages, and supports

League of Legends is set to introduce six items exclusive to tanks, assassins, mages, and supports. Supports are set to get more mythic options, while assassins, tanks, and mages are set to get more legendary options.

Sometimes, every tank, mage, or assassin practically builds the same item due to lack of option. However, Riot Games feel that certain things should work well with some champions compared to others.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 New Mythics has some cool thematics New Mythics has some cool thematics https://t.co/8EikuyQW3M

Therefore, the list of items that are coming to League of Legends pre-season are as follows:

1) Winter’s Approach

Winter's Approach will be a valuable item for tanks (Image via League of Legends)

The first item that is getting introduced is meant for tanks. This item will provide 400 health, 500 mana, and 15 ability haste. It also includes health based on around 8% mana. The passive of the item is:

Mana Charge: Strike a target with an Ability or Attack to consume a charge and gain 3 bonus mana, doubled if the target is a champion. Grants a maximum of 360 mana, at which point this item transforms into Fimbulwinter

2) Fimbulwinter

Fimbulwinter is an upgraded version of Winter's Approach (Image via League of Legends)

Fimbulwinter is an upgraded version of Winter's Approach. The base stats are almost the same as Winter's Approach, except the mana provided by Fimbulwinter is 860. However, the passive of the item is as follows:

Everlasting: Immobilizing or Slowing (melee only) an enemy champion consumes 3% of current mana and grants a shield for 3 seconds, absorbing damage. The shield is increased by 80% if more than one enemy is nearby

3) Crown of the Shattered Queen

Champions like Ryze will benefit a lot from Crown of the Shattered Queen (Image via League of Legends)

The Crown of the Shattered Queen is a mage item that mainly provides 70 ability power, 250 health, 600 mana, and 20 ability haste. This item has a unique ability called Safeguard. It helps to reduce incoming damage by 50%. Apart from that, the item provides 1% movement speed and also 50 health.

4) Evenshroud

Evenshroud will create a lot of unique opportunities for aggressive supports (Image via League of Legends)

Evenshroud is set to be a mythic option for supports. It primarily provides 200 health, 20 ability haste, 30 armor, and 30 magic resistance. The key idea of the item is that when an enemy is immobilized, the target and all enemies near that target take additional damage.

Repentance: After Immobilizing champions or being immobilized, cause that target and all nearby enemies to Repent increasing the damage they take by 12% for 5 seconds

Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 5 armor and Magic Resist

5) Axiom Arc

Axiom Arc will be a very unique item for both assassins as well as AD champions (Image via League of Legends)

Axiom Arc is an item that is made for assassins. It seems like AD champions will also be able to use it as the item, apart from providing 55 damage, 10 lethality, and 25 ability haste, has a unique passive. It will reduce the cooldown of the ultimate by 25% if an enemy champion dies within 3 seconds of damaging them.

6) Shadowflame

Magic penetration will boost the power of champions like LeBlanc quite a lot (Image via League of Legends)

Also Read

Shadowflame is the final new item coming to League of Legends that is meant for mage champions. This item primarily provides 80 ability power and 250 health to the user. However, the item also offers magic penetration that is entirely based on the health of the target champion. Furthermore, if the target is affected by shields, then it provides maximum penetration.

These items will be available on the League of Legends' PBE (Public Beta Environment) for testing starting October 19, 2021. This will be up for four weeks on the PBE before hitting the main client with patch 11.23.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar