League of Legends 2022 Season will implement champion balancing and complexity

Riot is already making moves and looking at League of Legends Season 12 in 2022, with plans for fixes and changes in store for the game. New features, added mechanics, and the eagerly awaited new Dragons will be available to players once the 2022 preseason hits.

Over the past few seasons, Riot has improved various aspects of the game to help keep it as balanced and fair as possible, ultimately leading to significant changes that transformed how League of Legends is played.

The champion pool is always increasing, strengthening the need for a new classification system. Thankfully, Riot has released a glimpse of their plans for Season 12 through a video that explains the topics in depth.

League of Legends Season 12 will alter champion power and classification

Riot took in all the data they could from League of Legends Season 11, and it feels like everyone they released or worked on felt pretty balanced, as the player feedback suggested.

Dr. Mundo is an exception to their analysis, as Zaun's crazed doctor took control of the Rift and dominated for a long period of time. They use winrates and feedback from top players and base their changes through each patch. Champions are changed, have abilities removed, and stats reduced and/or increased based on how the current meta feels.

Going into Season 12, Riot will look into a champion's specific kit and take their potential into account when deciding if it needs a buff or a nerf.

They state that League of Legends champions are supposed to be unique in terms of gameplay with a good mixture of complexity. So when a champion rises through the ranks in power or becomes too difficult to understand, Riot will remove or hinder that champion's ability to dominate without any sort of counter.

In addition, Season 11 has seen some of the highest diversity in lanes since League of Legends was created. The top lane and jungle have multiple new champions playing there, with highly differing builds and strategies that focus on the options of Mythic items available to purchase.

As Season 12 comes into the picture, Riot and the League of Legends team will work hard to aid certain champion classes that have suffered due to lane diversity and new item system. Mages and Marksmen have typically the most targeted roles and are not as fun to play as an Assassin that can 1-shot someone with stealth.

Many League of Legends players feel like there are more imbalances in the game than Riot can deal with. However, rest assured knowing that the Riot team is working day and night to mold their game into one that is as fair as possible.

Creating unique champions, dynamics, and having them all be viable without crossing the threshold of dominance is a difficult task. Regardless, the balancing system and classification system should be much more effective once the 2022 preseason begins.

