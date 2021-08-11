Riot to bring massive changes for empowering Dragons in League of Legends Season 12

League of Legends is set to bring in loads of changes in Season 2022 according to the latest Riot dev blog.

From changing Summoner’s Rift with Rise of the Elements to building up and refining the item system with the Mythic Forge Update, the last two preseasons have focused mainly on reimagining and revamping long-standing elements of League’s base game.

This year, rather than focusing on re-envisioning one particular area of the game, we are focusing on places in our current systems (both in- and out-of-game) to strengthen and expand on. The devs are planning to expand on elements brought to the game in 2020 along with some new additions to the “dragon space.”

Riot to bring in new terrain features for drakes and expanding the thematic possibilities in League of Legends Season 12

To bring in changes to the drakes, Riot created new terrain features that contribute to unique matches and alter how the game plays out after the map transformations. They also expanded the thematic possibilities of what empowers a dragon and how that empowers champions on the Summoners Rift. According to Riot:

"Our original goal was to increase game-to-game variance by creating a variety of distinct and memorable environments for players to master. Rise of the Elements brought us map terrain transformations, new powerful Dragon Souls, and a game-ending Elder Dragon buff."

The key changes that Riot is planning to bring in for drakes are:

Creating new terrain features that contribute to unique matches and alter how the game plays out after the map transforms

Expanding the thematic possibilities of what empowers a dragon and how that empowers champions on the Rift

The powerful Dragons Souls, game breaker Elder Buff, and rift terrain modifications introduced last year have become an integral part of League of Legends' identity over the past few years, and have ended up being permanent additions to the game.

But there’s more to come, according to Riot. Fans can expect more updates and thoughts on Riot's work on Dragons later this year.

