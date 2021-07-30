Riot confirms the release date League of Legends' upcoming champion, Vex

Vex, the "gloomy yordle," has been an important part of League of Legends' newest in-client story event, Sentinels of Light. And now Riot Games has finally revealed that she will be stepping onto the Summoner's Rift as a playable champion this September.

Ryan "Reav3" Mireles, the lead producer of the League of Legends' champions team said,

"As long as everything goes as planned, Vex should be coming out in September. We're working on getting her source of power (aka her shadow) just right in-game, which is why she's releasing a bit after the Sentinels of Light event."

Ask Riot: Vex’s Release Date?



When’s Vex coming out? Are Prestige skins canon? And how do you say Akshan?



➡️ Details here: https://t.co/qtl8BFvPT5 pic.twitter.com/t9btJB8xvJ — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) July 29, 2021

As hinted by Reav3, Vex's "shadow" is very likely to be her main source of strength, which can also be her weapon in the battle arena. The yordle champion controls a large scary shadow that accompanies her throughout, fighting hands-on with the ruined Black Mist.

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

In the Sentinels of Light story, Vex accompanies Viego to help him find various items holding the soul of his lost wife, Isolde. Vex told the Sentinels in the Freljord chapter that, she wished for “An awful, ugly world," and Viego’s victory would ensure that.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the reveal of the 157th League of Legends champion and her abilities must have been a challenge for the Devs in terms of in-game execution.

Riot has been working precisely towards perfecting Vex's ability to reflect her shadow’s power. In the Champion Roadmap of April, Reav3 confessed that,

"We needed to create some new tech to visually sell her sources of power."

I don’t like Yordles neither gothic mfs but Vex somehow hypes me more than a lot of recent releases — Majik (@noeveZy) July 29, 2021

Fans believe the source of power that can be "visually sold" by Vex is nothing but her shadow. Thus, the profound dev work caused her release to be postponed for a few months, and will finally be making her grand League of Legends entry in September 2021.

