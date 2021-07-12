Riot dev might just have teased the upcoming League of Legends champion "Vex" in a Reddit post

Ryan "Reav3" Mireles, the lead producer of the League of Legends' champions team, might just have unveiled the identity of the upcoming "Gloomy Maze," in a random Reddit post by u/mikesweeney13.

Fans will be excited to learn that the next yordle champion, who was previously thought to be Yuumi's master, Norra, will not be her, but a completely new character called "Vex". Although little is known specifically about “Vex” at the moment, Reav3 has confirmed her "big part" in Viego's ruination story.

Also, a few months ago in April, Reav3 had already hinted at the new yordle's name in a Champions Roadmap blog. The blog featured a small part about the upcoming "Gloomy Maze," which was titled "Life Can Be So Vexing."

Reav3 reveals that the upcoming League of Legends champion, "Vex," is one of the key reasons behind Viego's absurd power

In a recent Reddit post, when a user asked about the reason for such absurdity in Viego's power attributes, Reav3 explained it to him through a League of Legends lore. Surprisingly, the lore mentioned an unheard character called Vex, who was a key reason behind Viego's crazy power. He revealed:

"Viego meets Vex, who travels to the shadow Isles from Bandle city. Vex fancies Viego, so uses her spirited world of Yordle magic to greatly amplify Viego's powers. This is what leads to Viego causing a global ruination and becoming crazy powerful. He couldn't do it without Vex's help."

The dev later confirmed that none but Vex is the long-awaited upcoming yordle League of Legends champion, who is currently active in the visual novel of the "Sentinels of Light" client.

we can confirm the name of the yordle is in fact, Vex pic.twitter.com/adoQXJyLoG — PixelButts (@PixelButts) July 8, 2021

Data miners have also dug deep into the source code of the Sentinel of Light event's live servers, pointing out that the featured Ruined Yordle was embedded in the storyline as "Vex" as well.

As confirmed on Reddit by Reav3, Vex will indeed be part of the Sentines of Light event beyond this in-client story, but she won't be around in Summoner's Rift anytime soon. League of Legends' 157th champion, Vex, might be making her League of Legends entry along with patch 11.16.

