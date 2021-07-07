Norra, the "gloomy yordle" may have been teased in League of Legends' latest "Rise of the Sentinels" lore video

Riot Games, in their latest video featuring League of Legends' upcoming Sentinels of Light event, might just have given fans a sneak peek at Norra, the long-awaited "Gloomy Yordle" champion.

In a development video in January, Ryan "Reav3" Mireles, the lead producer of the champions' team, hinted at three new champions connected to the Ruined King storyline.

The first one turned out to be an AP-based top laner, Gwen, followed by a new marksman that was recently revealed to be Akshan.

Cut off the ruined threads. Sentinels of Light coming July 8. pic.twitter.com/dBCA0YC0sS — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) July 6, 2021

According to Reav3, the third and final champion of the series is a “gloomy” yordle mage. While nothing much has been revealed about the gloomy mage champion to date, fans are almost certain that the long-discussed champion will be none but Norra.

As per League of Legends lore, Norra happens to be a Yordle Enchantress from the Bandle City Outlands, who also happens to be Yuumi's master.

So, you want to know how Akshan saved the world?



Here’s your guide to the story so far: everything you’ll need to know to play Rise of the Sentinels. #SentinelsOfLight pic.twitter.com/MugGGDnOHO — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) July 6, 2021

Recently, in a 125-second lore-teaser titled "Story So Far | Rise of the Sentinels," Riot showcased an exclusive splash-art featuring a new League of Legends character, who is strongly rumored to be the upcoming gloomy yordle, Norra.

Riot is rumored to have teased League of Legends' 157th champion, Norra

League of Legends' exclusive splash-art featuring Norra, the upcoming yordle champion (Image via Riot Games)

At the end of the featured video, the narrator talks about the situation around Viego’s uprising and mentions a point about recruiting more Sentinels to fight against the Black Mist efficiently.

"Lucian and Senna are in deep, but they can escape. And they realize they can't stop Viego alone. They will need to recruit more Sentinels of Light."

The video ends with a collage of splash-arts, displaying a number of champions fighting against the spirits of undyings in the Black Mist. Olaf can be seen fighting a horde of dark souls, accompanied by Riven with a chain strapped around her fist.

The dragon, who is assumed to be Ruined Shyvana, can also be spotted in the image alongside Draven and an unknown character with the appearance of a cat.

The character is unlike any other existing champion in League of Legends and clearly represents the community of Yordles in the game. Ruination has almost begun in the region of Runeterra, and with Norra being deeply entwined with Runeterra's Ruination Lore, it might be a piece for the jigsaw.

Riot's introductory shadow-picture of the gloomy yordle (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Riot has also mentioned that the new yordle champion will play an important role in the lore of Runeterra. Apart from that, the champion is a crucial aspect in the narrative of this ongoing battle between the Sentinels and the Ruination.

Though it is very likely that Norra will be released during the mega Sentinels of Light event between 8th July and 12th August, the entire situation must be taken with a pinch of salt as it is still in a speculative state.

