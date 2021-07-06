How to pledge with the Sentinels and get your name carved on the Sentinels' Outpost in Wild Rift VR

With just two days left for Riot Game's first major multi-game event, "Sentinels of Light," the company is back once again with its innovative Wild Rift interactions.

The Sentinels of Light event promises to include many new experiences for Riot fans across all their franchises: League of Legends, Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and Valorant.

It officially begins on July 8th. With barely hours remaining for the grand union of the Sentinels, the publisher has released a Wild Rift-exclusive mobile-only VR experience for players to get an idea of the upcoming event.

The Sentinels of Light have fought against darkness for thousands of years. Uncover the secrets of their Outpost: https://t.co/Z9iRa9vOu1 pic.twitter.com/3WTxIRsqZ7 — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) July 5, 2021

If users dig deep into the virtual tour of the featured Sentinels' outpost, a pledge-stone can be spotted in one of the corners. The names of six Light Sentinels, Daowan, Shadya, Urius, Senna, Lucian, and Anabal, can be seen engraved on the stone, marked with seven oaths for fighting against the darkness.

This is where fans can carve their names on the pledge-stone, becoming the seventh Sentinel of Light.

Get your name carved on the Sentinels' pledge-stone (Image via Wild Rift website)

How to take an oath and get engraved as a Sentinel to fight the upcoming ruination of Wild Rift

The themed feature on Wild Rift's website redirects users to a sub-website titled "Sentinel Unite," which can only be accessed via a mobile device. It takes them on a virtual tour of one of the Sentinels' outposts that hides numerous secrets of the sentinels.

Inside the outpost, a pledge-stone can be spotted in one of its corners. By following the following steps, players can get their names engraved on the pledge stone as a Sentinel of Light.

Step 1

Image via Wild Rift website

Users need to complete the entire outpost tour first and then click on the pledge-stone located in one corner. Once each of the four featured locations of the outpost is explored, the player becomes eligible to take the "Oath of Light."

Step 2

Image via Wild Rift website

Once the window gets unlocked, players need to click on the "Take Your Oath" title to redirect them to the seven pledges of the Sentinels.

Oath of the Sentinels (Image via Wild Rift website)

Step 3

Image via Wild Rift website

Finally, players will be able to carve their names on the pledge-stone and get themselves registered as a Sentinel to fight against the darkness.

