Riot announces Senna's arrival at Wild Rift by showcasing her iconic Relic Cannon

Senna's entry to the Wild Rift was finally announced by Riot Games, featuring her Relic Cannon, shortly after Lucian's Dual Pistols were showcased on their Twitter handle.

League of Legends' iconic sentinel couple, Lucien and Senna, will be beginning their Wild Rift journey through Riot's biggest multi-game crossover event, "Sentinels of Light." It is officially scheduled to go live on the servers on July 8th and will run until August 12th.

Senna in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Meanwhile, Wild Rift patch 2.4 will be available to players on July 24th, according to Riot's patch schedule. Hence, Senna "The Redeemer" is expected to hit the Rift amidst the ongoing Sentinels vs Ruined Army event.

In a recent tweet, Riot showcased Senna's Relic Cannon to let her fans gear up for a new journey with their favorite ADC.

The cannon Senna wields was forged inside Thresh’s lantern, made from the weapons of the fallen. While imprisoned, Senna freed the souls of her fellow Sentinels of Light and collected the relic stones they left behind. pic.twitter.com/t8FjQRkQTO — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) June 29, 2021

According to League of Legends lore, Senna is a Sentinel whose cannon was forged inside Thresh’s lantern, made from the weapons of the fallen. While imprisoned, Senna freed the souls of her fellow Sentinels of Light and collected the relic stones they left behind.

Senna stepping into Wild Rift to fight undying spirits of the Shadow Isles, accompanied by husband Lucian

Senna will set her fit in Wild Rift along with patch 2.4 (Image via Riot Games)

The Sentinels of Light event will occur in one of the deadliest and most corrupt regions of League of Legends lore, the Shadow Isle. The official description of Senna states:

"Cursed from childhood to be haunted by the supernatural Black Mist, Senna joined a sacred order known as the Sentinels of Light and fiercely fought back — only to be killed, her soul imprisoned in a lantern by the cruel wraith Thresh. But refusing to lose hope, within the lantern, Senna learned to use the Mist and reemerged to new life, forever changed. Now wielding darkness along with light, Senna seeks to end the Black Mist by turning it against itself—with every blast of her relic weapon, redeeming the souls lost within."

Lucian’s dual pistols were passed down through generations of the Sentinels of Light. One belonged to his father, Urias, and the other to his wife, Senna; when Thresh imprisoned her, Lucian took up the weapon in her honor. pic.twitter.com/lQS2cLzPSl — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) June 28, 2021

Lore wise, Senna was an apprentice of Lucian's father, Urius, who wished to join the Sentinels of Light throughout her life. Senna initially owned Urius' relic stone pistol as the latter died while fighting against the Black Mist.

She later gave the pistol to Lucian and taught him the ways of Sentinels. Thus, one of the double pistols the Purifier carries once belonged to his father Urius.

Senna trapped by Thresh in the ruined city of Helia (Image via Riot Games)

Senna was imprisoned by Thresh, a former sorcerer from the Blessed Isles who later turned into the chained warden of Viego, The Ruined King. The cannon that Senna carries today was forged by her from the relic weapons of the lost sentinels while she was trapped inside Thresh's lantern.

The cannon features two barrels that can fire a spell of darkness or a spell of healing light.

Senna's Relic Cannon (Image via Riot Games)

Senna happens to be one of the most popular AD Carries in League of Legends. Soon to become a Wild Rifter, the Redeemer is an excellent marksman who continually shifts the focus from herself and instead aims to scale alongside her laning partner, giving her more utility in the game.

The Sentinels of Light event will feature tons of new Wild Rift items, skins, and rewards for players. Fans can also expect a champion selection chest from the event that will likely allow players to unlock either Lucian or Senna for free over a limited period.

Edited by Ravi Iyer