Everything to know about Wild Rift's Ranking System

With the growing Wild Rift community after its open beta server expansion, a good crowd of League of Legends beginners are seen curious about the game's Ranking System.

Wild Rift is the mobile-version of Riot's League of Legends. Most in-game features of Wild Rift remain the same, except a few champion counts, their abilities, and slight tweaks in the player-ranking system.

While we're on a quick break, we're taking a deep dive into Wild Rift's ranked system. Let's talk about single queue, Ranked Marks, and trios!

Unlike League of Legends' PC version, Wild Rifters can start playing ranked matches once they reach level 10. It is not required to reach level 30, nor is it necessary to unlock a minimum of 20 champions.

That's right—we have news! Closed Beta kicks off in select regions today, and a new ranked system is coming so get ready to climb.



Plus, we've got updates on in-game content, gameplay, and champions.



📺 https://t.co/osrh8jYIq9 pic.twitter.com/WlMrYG6xuP — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) September 15, 2020

Riot in Wild Rift has focused more on providing the entry-level players with the taste of League of Legends ranks.

An extra tier named Emerald has been added between Platinum and Diamond of the mobile-based MOBA for a better skill-based distribution of the players. Riot's Senior Game Designer Ed “MartianSpider'' Knapp stated:

"We’ve added Emerald, a new tier between Platinum and Diamond, so we can distribute players more accurately at this skill level.”

The Emerald Badge (Image via Riot Games)

This article will help beginners get a clear understanding of the current in-game ranking system of League of Legends: Wild Rift. The articulated model is based on the active patch 1.1.

Ranking System in Wild Rift

Following are the ten rank-tiers in League of Legends: Wild Rift, listed in an ascending order:

Iron

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Emerald

Diamond

Master

Grandmaster

Challenger

There are two segments of ranked division in Wild Rift. The first one is the "Ranked Marked System" that starts from the Iron up to the Emerald tier. The second one is the "Victory Points System," which ranges from the Diamond to the Challenger tier.

Riot Games has also introduced a "Ranked Fortitude System" to protect lower-division players from losing frequent Ranked Marks.

#1 - Ranked Mark System

Ranked Mark Divisions - Iron to Emerald (Image via Riot Games)

In the Iron-Emerald zone, a Wild Rift player gains a Ranked Mark for each win and loses one for each defeat. Ranked Marks do not decay even when a player is inactive.

Each tier from Iron to Emerald is divided into four sub-tiers, starting from IV (the lowest) to I (the highest). A player needs Ranked Marks of the following order to climb the ladder.

Iron (IV, III, II, I) - 2 Ranked Marks per division

Ranked Marks per division Bronze (IV, III, II, I) - 3 Ranked Marks per division

Silver (IV, III, II, I) - 3 Ranked Marks per division

Gold (IV, III, II, I) - 4 Ranked Marks per division

Platinum (IV, III, II, I) - 4 Ranked Marks per division

Emerald (IV, III, II, I) - 5 Ranked Marks per division

#2 - Victory Point (VP) System

Victory Point Divisions - Diamond to Challenger (Image via Riot Games)

Wild Rift's VP ranking system is similar to League of Legends PC's League Point (LP) system. Players featuring in Diamond, Master, Grandmaster, and Challenger tiers need to earn Victory Points for ranking themselves up.

Unlike the Ranked Mark System, Victory Points decay overtime. So, Wild Rifters might lose their VP points on prolonged inactiveness. Each tier from Diamond and upwards needs 100 VPs to rank up.

#3 - Ranked Fortitude System

Fortitude Bar (Image via Riot Games)

Riot developers have introduced the Rank Fortitude system mainly for the low-rankers below the Emerald tier.

Rank up is a real challenge in the lower tier for Wild Rift players. Hence, the Fortitude System allows these players to hold on to their ranks without losing a mark up to a certain extent.

The Ranked Fortitude bar is located below a player’s current badge. The Fortitude points are earned irrespective of victories or defeats but through skilled plays and successive wins. Regarding the Fortitude System, Riot stated:

“The better and more honorably you play, the faster you’ll fill the Fortitude bar.”

Image via Riot Games

A Wild Rift beginner must be good with in-game role selections for better rank-up progress.