Yasuo-Wild Rift’s Unforgiven Champion: Overview, Build path, and other guides

Yasuo, the Unforgiven Fighter and Assassin Champion, is one of the most popular picks in Wild Rift.

Yasuo mainly features in Wild Rift's Baron and Mid Lane. He deals massive physical and critical damage to enemies. This Champion has the unique ability to solo hold a lane due to his insanely effective skillsets.

Wild Rift beginners need to pick the right champions for the right roles to start with. Yasuo is a challenge to play with and requires practice to be handled effectively.

This guide sheds light on all the necessary perks, advantages, and disadvantages of using Yasuo in Wild Rift. The abilities, best possible core build, and playthrough of this mid lane beast are examined in detail.

Yasuo: Wild Rift's Champion Overview

#1 - Ability descriptions

Passive: Way of the Wanderer - When Yasuo deals with damage from enemy champions or monsters, his resource bar gets filled. This allows him to build a shield around him that absorbs 100 damage. The shield lasts for 2 seconds.

Skill 1: Steel Tempest - This is considered to be one of Yasuo's most useful basic attacks in Wild Rift. With Tempest, the Assassin thrusts forward to deal with heavy physical damage (78) to the enemies in line. Once hit, it takes a few seconds for him to grant a gathering storm. At two stacks, a whirlwind is launched that provides a good knock to the enemies in line.

Skill 2: Wind Wall - Yasuo builds a moving wall (300 units wide) ahead of him that blocks all enemy projectile attacks for 4 seconds. Wind wall is most useful in the late game. It is considered to be one of the most unique and useful abilities in Wild Rift.

Skill 3: Sweeping Blade - Yasuo dashes through his targeted enemy dealing 70 magic damage (70 + 20% bonus attack damage + 60% magic damage). Each cast of this ability maximizes the next dash's base damage. But recasting this on the same enemy is barred for a few seconds. A Steel Tempest strike takes on a circular form if cast while dashing.

Skill 4 (Ultimate): Last Breath - Last Breath is Yasuo's ultimate ability in Wild Rift that can be triggered if the enemy champion is airborne. It deals 200 physical damage (200 + 150% bonus attack damage) and holds the enemy in the air for 1.5 additional seconds. A critical strike of Last Breath gains 30% bonus armor penetration.

#2 - Effective Core Build

Gluttonous Graves - These 'Boots of Speed' are necessary for Yasuo. The finished Item allows Yasuo to gain 40 movement speed along with +8% Physical Lifesteal and +8% Magical Lifesteal. It also increases the movement speed by 15% for 3 seconds.

Bloodthirster - This is one of Yasuo's core items. +65 Attack Damage is granted along with a +15% physical vamp. Bloodthirster also provides an additional shield, once the lifesteal heals the champion.

Infinity Edge - This item increases Yasuo's Critical Strike damage with an additional Attack Damage of 60 and critical strike chance by 25%.

Phantom Dancer - This item compliments Yasuo’s speed. It grants +25% Critical Rate and +45% Attack Speed. It’s passive and grants Yasuo a 240-590 shield (based on level) when his HP is below 35%.

Guardian Angel - It is a late game item, therefore, it is one of the most useful and essential items for physical damage champions like Yasuo. It grants him 40 armor and 45 Attack Damage, along with the Resurrect Passive effect. The resurrection provides 50% HP, 30% of max mana and a cooldown period of 3 Minutes.

Statikk Shiv - This item enables extra magic damage. Along with that, it provides +5 movement speed.

#3 - Guide for Early Game, Mid Game, and Late Game with Yasuo

Early Game - Yasuo is definitely not the champion to watch out for in the early game. As a solo laner in Wild Rift, he must not be engaged in fights with more than one enemy. For a safe play, a player should ideally use Yasuo by clearing the minion wave. He should also engage in killing the small creeps that lurk nearby to increase gold count. Once an AD item is fetched, he can move on for a solo enemy kill.

Mid Game - Yasuo is a decent mid game player in Wild Rift. He must move around to kill the enemy carry. It increases the gold counts and helps push the turrets.

Late Game - Late game is a critical part of Yasuo's make up in Wild Rift. If used effectively, he has the potential to be late game hero. Yasuo is perfectly suited to finishing off a mid-HP champion with the necessary items in hand. Using a combination of 'Sweeping Blade + Wind Wall + Steel Tempest' should do the job.

#4 - Pros and cons

Yasuo is one of the best in-game mid laners and can be pretty valuable for Wild Rift players when used properly.

But unlike many other mid lane champions in Wild Rift, Yasuo is not very easy to pick up, especially for beginners. Some of the strengths and weaknesses of this Fighter/Assassin champion of Wild Rift are listed below.

Pros:

Unlike many other champions, Yasuo's passive is unique. He just needs a Phantom Dancer and Infinity Edge to max out the critical.

Has the ability to dish out insane damage.

Yasuo has got incredible agility.

Frequently stands out as a dominator in Wild Rift team fights.

Cons:

Comparatively weak in the early game as he is vulnerable to ganks and incapable of dealing heavy damage at once.

Yasuo is vulnerable to Crowd Controls. His ultimate ability gets canceled out by CC.

It difficult for him to catch up once he is lagging behind the enemies in terms of gold.



