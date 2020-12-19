Wild Rift design director shares plans to make game ultimate MOBA experience

In the recent Wild Rift Real Talk, the game’s design director Brian “FeralPony” Feeney shared his team’s top priorities with the fans.

The first landmark of Wild Rift’s dev team is to release the game for new regions and players globally. The open beta version is already out in North Africa, Europe, Oceania, and the SEA nations.

Further release dates are scheduled for next year. Thus, League of Legends fanatics in other parts of the world will have to wait a bit more for experiencing the mobile version of their loved PC game.

In the latest Wild Rift Real Talk, Brian ‘FeralPony’ Feeney shares the dev team’s top priorities: getting the game out to new players and new regions + improving the experience for current players (that includes matchmaking): https://t.co/Er6wx8L6cA — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) December 18, 2020

The developers are working continuously towards improvement in the gaming experience for current players. Matchmaking had also been an issue with Wild Rift’s version 1.1 recently.

Feeney clarified in his recent Real Talk post that every minor bug would be fixed shortly, and recurring issues would be looked into once the game covers a broader area.

The current state of Wild Rift and the team’s key area of focus

Brian Feeney stated that their priorities on Wild Rift haven’t changed. Expanding territories is now the dev team’s primary goal, and they are working hard on it.

@RiotFeralPony i hope you guys prepare it properly because there is a lot of problems to other mobas like in ml so many complains about bugs, network, matchmaking, cheaters, mmr boosting, hacks tools, unbalanced heroes, and etc. I hope you guys can precent this issues to wildrift — Hikki (@2easyforBlank) August 12, 2020

Multiple issues have come up with Wild Rift’s recent patch. Many players from the accessible regions are facing sudden crashes during match-time. In some cases, specific bugs are preventing them from downloading the game.

The developers have fixed most of them and are working hard towards resolving the others.

The close second priority for Riot Games is to improvise the current gaming experience of players from the live regions. They are working hard on improving every minor aspect of the game, from queue times and latency to the quality of the matches.

Various players have been complaining about the issue with matchmaking all over social media. FeralPony has sought patience from them and appreciated their ‘invaluable’ feedback, pushing the team towards further improvisation.

He added that simulation for matchmaking is not easy, and it might take some time for the developers to fix the troubling bugs.

No, i do care about queue time but also care about fairness of matchmaking too. I seen some streamer who party 5 men sometimes got queued 5~10 mins, and disappointing part is when waiting so long and they just got "timeout matchmaking". That would be bad impression for public — Lyon (@Lyon_etyo) November 14, 2020

The design director further assured that they have been working tirelessly towards improving the overall gaming experience in Wild Rift and successfully fixed most of them.

The team has made reasonable adjustments to reduce the overall queue time. They have also lowered the difference between ranks within matches.

Many fixes are yet to be done, and players can expect daily updates and adjustments in the coming days, aimed towards an overall improved experience. The gameplay team is also working on significant gameplay changes in Wild Rift, focusing on itemization.

Lastly, Biran Feeney made it clear that fans should not expect something as massive as the League of Legends PC version’s item system overhaul anytime soon. But some exciting updates are stacked up for fans and will be released soon.

Spreading league to multiple regions should really be the priority and I am glad the efforts are being made. — isherbz (@isherbz) December 18, 2020

Fan on Twitter have responded well to these statements. They have shown reasonable support towards the Wild Rift team’s efforts in making the game better.