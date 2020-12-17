League of Legends: Wild Rift adds 4 winter-themed skins for fans

With winter at the doors, Wild Rift Champions are all set to resist the snowstorm, as Riot Games adds 4 new winter-themed skins to the game.

As per the latest announcement, Wild Rift will feature 4 exclusive winter-skins for Dr. Mundo, Master Yi, Oriana, and Soraka.

With the addition of these skins, the featured champions will hit the Wild Rift lanes and jungles in their exciting new attires. Frozen Prince Mundo, Snowman Yi, Winter Wonder Orianna, and Winter Wonder Soraka are going to be these champions' winter tags.

Frozen Prince Mundo

Snowman Yi

Winter Wonder Orianna

Winter Wonder Soraka

Available Now pic.twitter.com/5fCeoLa9OE — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) December 17, 2020

All 4 skins are now available for the fans to purchase from the in-game store. Let's have a first look at the 4 winter-themed skins.

WIld Rift's new winter-skins for 4 champions

1. Frozen Prince Mundo

Image via Riot Games

2. Snowman Yi

Image via Riot Games

3. Winter Wonder Orianna

Image via Riot Games

4. Winter Wonder Soraka

Image via Riot Games

Riot's heat to beat the cold

Riot Games has recently launched Wild Rift’s open beta version to various European and South Asian countries. With further release dates in various other regions scheduled in the upcoming months, the craze around Wild Rift has crossed all expectations.

Thus, Wild Rift's new winter theme will definitely add enough heat for the MOBA's fans to beat the chill of the winter. Wild Rift players have expressed their excitement on social media, as they wait eagerly to watch their favorite champions in action with new looks.

Hey all,



We wanted to share an update for players in locations across Open Beta regions that are still unable to access Wild Rift. We are working towards getting these locations into the Open Beta by 18 Dec CEST (17 Dec PT) and will share updates once these locations are live. — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) December 17, 2020

Further today, Wild Rift developers have confirmed a selective update for players in locations across Open Beta regions in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

The update will be only for the specific regions that are still unable to access the game. Riot Games have been working towards getting the issue sorted as soon as possible, thereby bringing these locations into the Open Beta by 18th December.