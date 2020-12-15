Best Wild Rift Champion to play in each role

League of Legends’ mobile version, Wild Rift, was recently released in Oceania, Taiwan, Vietnam, Europe, and the Middle East.

The craze for Riot Game’s most awaited mobile-based MOBA has gone global, with only a few regions yet to receive the game.

There are a few unique role specifications for each Champion that every Wild Rift fan can look for. As of now, there are 46 in-game Champions, with a few others on the way.

Since the pool of champions is growing, Wild Rift fanatics must opt for the best possible options available for each role: laning, supporting, and jungling.

This guide will help beginners as well as veterans understand the roles of each Champion better. They can also choose the best ones to use for their specific duties in Wild Rift.

Most potent Wild Rift Champion for each role

#1 - Top Lane: Garen

Image via Riot Games

Garen is one of the most useful champions in Wild Rift. He is arguably the best top laner in terms of adding optimum value to any team’s composition. Garen has a unique ability to reduce the damage dealt for a short spell and fetches bonus resistance for crowd control. This makes him stand out from the rest of the top lane Champions in Wild Rift.

Advertisement

He is a tank and warrior that primarily does physical damage. Garen’s fast-spinning sword deals significant physical damage to enemies. He is generally played in Baron Lane, and his passive ability to heal when not receiving damage from enemies makes him a menace to deal with on the lane.

#2 - Mid Lane: Ahri

Image via Riot Games

This nine-tailed fox is one of the most effective Champions and probably the best for dominating mid lane match-ups. She is a burst mage and has combined traits of an AP as well as an Assassin Champion. Spirit Hunt is one of her most useful skills, used for escaping as well as hunting down enemies.

Ahri has good pace, agility and mainly features magic damage in the mid lane. She deals serious damage to opponents, and mobility is one of her key assets. Effective skill dodging is easy with Ahri, and hence, this Champion is considered a pretty good mid lane pick in Wild Rift.

Advertisement

#3 - Bottom Laner/ADC: Ezreal

Image via Riot Games

AD Carry is one of the most crucial lanes in Wild Rift. Choosing an effective bot laner in the team is a necessity for any line-up. Fragility is common in this lane, and tanking here is not an option. Thus, Ezreal is arguably the best pick for the bot lane, considering his agility and the damage he can dish out.

His ultimate, Trueshot Barrage, winds up to fire a burst of energy that deals a lot of damage to every enemy it passes through, at one go. Essence Flux and Mystic Shots are his best abilities.

Ezreal is one of the few Champions in Wild Rift who is immensely difficult to kill, thanks to his Arcane Shifting ability. This is a unique skill that helps him blink to a different location and strike the nearest enemy with a homing bolt.

#4 - Support: Blitzcrank

Image via Riot Games

Advertisement

Blitzcrank is undoubtedly one of the oldest and best picks among the in-game support champion line-up. This steam golem is a brilliant support to ADC with his spontaneous hooks and acts as a tank to support his lane mate.

Blitzcrank is an effective support, and his unique ability, Rocket Grab, deals damage to enemy laners. He fires with his right hand and grabs an opponent in its path. He gains a mana barrier when his health drops below a certain percentage, and along with his Power Fist power, will take the spot as one of the best Champions in Wild Rift.

#5 - Jungler: Gragas

Image via Riot Games

Much like in the base game, Leagues of Legends, junglers in Wild Rift don’t start in either lane, but the jungle. They have a unique role: to gain neutral objectives from across the map, like the elemental drakes and the barons, as fast as possible.

Gragas is the best possible jungler in Wild Rift. He is incredible when it comes to playing the initiator role for the team, and his tankiness is invaluable in fights, especially when peeling enemies for the carries. Explosive Cask and Body Slam are vital abilities, which he often uses for ganking lanes.

Note: This article reflects the author’s opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.