Everything known about Wild Rift’s “The Battle of Baron” celebration

With the Wild Rift open beta expansion hitting eight new regions, Riot Games will celebrate this momentous occasion with The Battle of Baron event.

The event will take place on 10th December, as only the regions of Oceania, Taiwan, and Vietnam have gotten their access to Wild Rift today, i.e., 8th December. Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, Russia, CIS, and Turkey will be getting their servers on 10th December.

The event, a YouTube live stream, will take place after the expansion is complete, and only when all the new regions have their hands on the game.

“The Battle of Baron” will be a bit different from how players usually fight Nashor in the base game, League of Legends, and Wild Rift. In the latter, the joystick controls are used to kill it, but in the YouTube event, players will have to type [1], [2], [3], and [4] in the chat to cast abilities.

Riot will be implementing a system where the attack with the most number of votes will be the ones used, and Baron Nashor will also be responding to those attacks accordingly.

There will be an empowerment system for the abilities as well, and that can only be used if players on the live chat vote for it before time runs out.

The celebration will be starting on 10th December from 4 AM CT/3:30 PM IST onwards.

Rewards for participating in Wild Rift’s “The Battle of Baron”

Wild Rift players viewing the event will receive a unique emote and icon in 2021 if the Baron is successfully defeated.

Moreover, the 25,000 people who join the live stream and help smite the Baron will have the opportunity of having their name showcased in the end credits sequence.

The rewards for taking down the Baron are not limited to those Wild Rift players who reside in the open beta regions. In a recent tweet, the devs stated:

“These rewards are meant for all Open Beta participants, including players joining the Open Beta in 2021 in the Americas.”