Riot shows off Lucian's dual pistols as "The Purifer" comes close to begin his Wild Rift journey

As Riot's ruination week comes closer, Wild Rift fans will be excited to get their hands on a couple of new Sentinels of Light to fight the gloomy Black Mist.

"Sentinels of Light" is set to be Riot Games' first major multi-game crossover event across all of its franchises, including League of Legends' handheld MOBA, Wild Rift. The event officially begins on July 8 and promises to include a whole lot of new experiences for Riot fans.

As unveiled in the organization's dev diary, Sentinels of Light will bring with it League of Legends' dynamic sentinel-duo of Lucian and Senna.

Lucian’s dual pistols were passed down through generations of the Sentinels of Light. One belonged to his father, Urias, and the other to his wife, Senna; when Thresh imprisoned her, Lucian took up the weapon in her honor. pic.twitter.com/lQS2cLzPSl — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) June 28, 2021

In a recent tweet, Riot showcased Lucian's dual pistols to let "The Purifier" fans gear up for a new journey with their favorite marksman. According to League of Legends lore, Lucian is a Sentinel whose dual pistols were passed down through generations of the 'Sentinels of Light'.

One of them belonged to his father, Urias, and the other to his wife, Senna.

Lucian will be stepping into the Wild Rift to fight against the undying spirits of the Shadow Isles, accompanied by his wife Senna

Image via Riot Games

Riot's multi-game mega-crossover event Sentinels of Light is scheduled to go live on the servers on July 8 and will run until August 12.

Meanwhile, Wild Rift patch 2.4 will be available to players on July 24 according to Riot's patch schedule. Hence, Lucian and Senna are expected to hit the Rift amidst the ongoing Sentinels vs Ruined Army event.

Is nowhere safe from Ruination? pic.twitter.com/E0nzhMsW4h — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) June 28, 2021

The event is set to take place in one of the deadliest and most corrupt regions of League of Legends lore, the Shadow Isle. The official description of Lucian states,

"Lucian, a Sentinel of Light, is a grim hunter of undying spirits, pursuing them relentlessly and annihilating them with his twin relic pistols. After the wraith Thresh slew his wife, Lucian embarked on the path of vengeance—but even with her return to life, his rage is undiminished. Merciless and single-minded, Lucian will stop at nothing to protect the living from the long-dead horrors of the Black Mist."

Lucian happens to be one of the most popular marksmen champions in League of Legends. Soon to become a Wild Rifter, the Purifier is a short-ranged, burst-damage skirmisher who is a master in abusing the lanes against his opponents with his twin pistols.

Ruin’s reign will be eternal. Sentinels of Light coming July 8. pic.twitter.com/PL9cRl32bb — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) June 26, 2021

The Sentinels of Light event is likely to feature a plethora of new Wild Rift items, skins, and rewards for players.

However, the jackpot they desire is the champion selection chest that will allow players to unlock either Lucian or Senna for free, for a limited period of time.

